MBBS in Ukraine better and Affordable alternative for Indian students

Over time, MBBS has become the most sought-after degree in India and the lack of medical schools convinces students to choose MBBS in foreign countries.

Medicine degree in Ukraine is very popular in India due to a number of features, including world renowned faculties, state-of-the-art equipment and low fees structure. Since last few, many Indian students with a passion for medicine have enrolled in Ukrainian medical schools. In these years, many doctors have returned to India and practice in numerous hospitals. While many have settled abroad working in various government and private hospitals after completing their MBBS study in Europe.

The medical universities in Ukraine are recognized by the NMC; therefore, the number of admissions from India has increased significantly. Low cost MBBS colleges in Ukraine have the latest technology to attract many Indian students. Medical education in Ukraine is world famous for being accessible for international students. Indian students prefer to study in Ukraine because Ukrainian degrees are valid according to National Medical Commission (NMC).

While selecting the best medical universities in Ukraine consider the following aspects:

Take admission to the best medical universities recognized by NMC and WHO

Always get the experts’ advice if you plan to go abroad for MBBS.

Not all universities abroad are suitable, so preliminary research is advisable.

Choose university where instruction medium is English for full course duration

Specialties of MBBS in Ukraine for Indian students

Indian students prefer Ukraine because it has a good reputation in medical education. There are many medical universities and all of them provide quality education. The MBBS fees structure in Ukraine is very low compared to private and semi-governmental universities in India. Every Indian student over the age of 17 can be admitted directly to the best medical universities in Ukraine. Almost all Ukrainian medical faculties are recognized by WHO, UNESCO and MCI. These are the characteristics of the best medical universities in Ukraine:

No entrance exams

No donation/capitation fees

Easy and low-cost admission fees

Easy admission process

Medical universities have the latest technology

Worldwide recognized medical degree

Easy visa procedure

Most Ukrainian universities like Kharkiv National Medical University are government universities in Ukraine

Students are successfully practicing in India and other countries like UK/USA.

Today, Ukraine proves to be the most favorite option for aspiring Indian doctors to explore. This country has become a popular destination for medical education as MBBS in Russia has proved to be a great because of number of reasons. Besides the low cost, practical training and great atmosphere, NMC and WHO approved degrees attract more Indian students here.

