Jaisalmer, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — If you are planning a trip to India and want to experience a camel safari then book it with us. Our specially curated 3 Days in Jaisalmer with a Camel Safari in the Thar Desert, India tour offers an apt balance of ancient local sightseeing and a unique twist of offbeat experiences and desert adventure. This unique India tour package has been designed for active travelers looking for adventure along with comfort and excellent service.

Sharing the love of the desert with you – this is what we do at Marvin Desert Camp. All our activities involve the camel. We take keen care to ensure that the camels are well fed and rested, and we travel in small groups without compromising on comfort or safety. There is plenty of wildlife to observe in the deserts, along with sand dunes.

Camel Safari in Jaisalmer is something that is really liked by people from all over the world. There are many tourists from different countries who come to see the Golden city of Jaisalmer and have a great time at Marvin Desert Camp. To make this Camel safari a lot more enjoyable for the people accompanying you, Marvin Desert Camp has made sure that you get one of the best guides.

The camp offers overnight camel safari from Jaisalmer and Bikaner, safaris at night, and evening trips to the Thar Desert. Therefore, if you are planning to visit and enjoy the beauty of Rajasthan, the desert camp Jaisalmer sam sand dunes offer is one of the most reasonable accommodations in Jaisalmer and one of the best ways to explore the sand dunes. We, at Marvin Desert Camp, provide Camel safaris in Jaisalmer, where you can explore miles and miles of sand dunes. The visit to Jaisalmer and the desert journey is a lifetime experience.

Contact Us

https://www.marvindesertcamp.com/

7229951654

marvnidesertcamp@gmail.com