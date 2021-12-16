Be Naturally Beautiful with MIES

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Everyone is becoming more conscious of what goes in and on their bodies, especially when it comes to food and beauty products. As such, let us introduce you to the well-known and reputable organic products supplier, MIES.

MIES produces high-quality luxurious natural beauty products that are easy to use and can still give us our desired results when it comes to beauty. They mainly target dry hands, feet, and body by exfoliating, reconditioning, and moisturising the skin with an aromatherapy experience. This amazing company is situated in the Western Cape, Stellenbosch in South Africa, and is owned by Marlese – who is known for being called Mies, hence why the company is called MIES.

The company was discovered during a television episode of Ontbyt Sake on Kyknet in 2004 when Marelise decided to use food to create a natural brown sugar body scrub on live TV when appearing with her previous girl band Shine 4. After the show, Marlese started to give this as birthday gifts to everyone. Then Christmas came and a large order came through, and that is where MIES was started. However, the company only officially took off when Marlese left the band, got married, and relocated to Cape Town.

The company started to gain popularity when MIES started to take part in the Good Food and Wine Show as well as when they became a supplier for Kamers Vol Geskenke. Since then, her business has blossomed, and her products are even being sold at salons as part of their treatment. The company’s ingredients are only made from natural ingredients, which include brown sugar, extra virgin olive oil, seed oils, essential oil, and flowers of rose and lavender.

More and more people are switching over to natural beauty ingredients and there is a reason for it. It is because it is not only better for the environment, but for your skin as well. Studies have shown that you are far less likely to get a rash or skin irritation from these products, as well as will get your desired skin result from using natural beauty products.

For more information about the company, visit their official website https://miesetc.com/

About MIES:

MIES is a company that supplies South Africa with natural beauty products that are well-known for their wonderful results when it comes to dry skin. It is owned by Marlese and is situated in the Western Cape, Stellenbosch. Products that they make include the following: scrubs, oils, candles, hand, and body wash, lotion, cuticle drench, and lastly room, linen, and body spray.