Cape Town’s Leading Steel Service Centre

Wadeville, South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a business that uses and deals with stainless steel? Maybe you are in need of a third party to help manage and shape your steel or, maybe, you are looking for a company who can perform high quality, state of the art plasma cutting with minimal tapered edges? Well, whatever your stainless-steel needs and wants may be, Plasma Cut is the company for you!

Plasma Cut is a South African company that is part of the AFMETCO Group. They are a fully-fledged, 24-hour steel working and service centre, who, over the last 10 years, have developed many capabilities as well as strengths that allows them not only to maintain quality in their services, products and delivery, but also flexibility in relation to their customers’ requirements. They are sometimes able to offer as little as 48-hour lead time on urgent contracts.

Not only is Plasma Cut fully equipped with the latest state of the art equipment, but they also only employ the best-in-class draughtsman to work for them. The company also utilises world class information systems and applications intertwined with world class engineering processes in order to ensure that their client’s requirements are always met on time, within budget, as well as totally in line with the quality parameters of each client.

Plasma Cut offers a wide range of services to their clients that include laser cutting services (Plasma Cut have many machines), high quality plasma cutting (the company has to different cutters in this department), guillotining services (thicknesses range from 0.90 to 12.00 mm thick), brushing (specialised after-service care to ensure minimal damages) and even bending! Whatever your steel needs and wants may be, Plasma Cut is the company who can get the job done.

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through the wide range of services that they have on offer or if you would like to get in contact with someone to ask a few further questions, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.plasmacut.co.za/

About Plasma Cut:

Contact:

331 Dame Street, Extension 3,

Wadeville, Gauteng, 1422, South Africa

Tel: (011) 902 5550