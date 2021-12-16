Melbourne Florida Based Authentic Jamaican Restaurant Celebrates First Anniversary with New Investor and Charity

Florida, USA, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Philibert Kitchen is an authentic family Jamaican restaurant in Melbourne, Florida. Philibert Kitchen was started in October of 2020 by Sandra Philibert. a strong woman with passion for cooking and long career in the culinary arts field on the island of Jamaica, West Indies. They provide great customer service and delicious Jamaican food that keeps their neighbors coming back for more. This restaurant is the place for authentic Jamaican food in an outstandingly clean environment. It is one of the most popular spots for Caribbean takeout in all of Melbourne.

On their first anniversary, Philibert Kitchen has accepted their first investor who will help them grow and expand to a bigger location by mid 2022. Philibert Kitchen started as a kitchen take-out, delivery, and catering services only. Uber, DoorDash, Grubhub and bitesquad handle the delivery for them. Bigger restaurant at new location will also offer reservation and dinning. They have also launched a food truck exactly on their one year anniversary.

Their signature dish, Jerk Chicken & Beef Oxtail Plate, is the most popular selling combo. Curried Goat, Curry Chicken, Vegetarian Dish, and freshly made Rasta Pasta with Jerk Chicken, Shrimp, or Oxtails are some of the other favorites. Everyone must try their delicious curry chicken served with fresh Naan bread, oxtail, or tangy and spicy jerk chicken

“Best jerk chicken I’ve had in years. Down to earth family owned business, super nice people and they remember their customers! We will be adding this place as a regular for our family dinners” – Teresa Trencher, Google Reviews

Giving back to the community is also a primary focus of Philibert kitchen. Once per month, the kitchen participates in a community outreach that feeds over 100 people who are in need. Philibert kitchen has partnered with churches in the community to feed people in need. One such event was on October 23,2020 with the living god international prophetic ministry.

“God bless us so let’s bless someone else” – says Sandra Philibert, CEO Philibert Kitchen

They also give back by donating to cancer charities. They have given over $4000 just to cancer charities like Brevard Cancer Foundation. Sandra knows the pain of Cancer since she herself has been battling breast cancer though the illness did not break her spirit. Sandra was able to gain strength and motivation to help fight cancer through her passion for cooking delicious authentic Jamaican food.

About Philibert Kitchen

Philibert Kitchen Jamaican Restaurant is your source for authentic Jamaican food in Melbourne, Fl. started by a powerful woman, Sandra Philibert from the island of Jamaica , West.Indies. Sandra is the mother of 4 children who migrated with her family to the USA from the lovely island of Jamaica. They make Jamaican food the way it is supposed to be made.