How to Clean Your Lash Extensions?

People frequently believe that getting their lash extensions wet will decrease the lifespan of the lashes. Cleaning your lashes is essential because improper cleansing or no cleansing at all will cause problems and cause the lashes to fall off the lashes. Your lashline is a highly sensitive area where dead skin cells, dirt, and makeup gunk can easily collect.

Dirty lashes will weaken the lash glue, causing your lash extensions to fall out. Similarly, when you have an appointment with your lash technician, you should always clean your lashes.

Benefits of regular lash cleaning

Washing your lashes regularly in between lash appointments increases the longevity of the lashes. So, when you go for your next appointment, you’ll have so many lashes that your lash line will look fuller, and your lashes will look healthier. This gives them a fuller, more lush appearance.

Lash cleansing Do’s and Don’ts



Do’s



If you have oily skin or wear makeup regularly, cleanse your lashes daily. To maintain healthy looking eyes and lashes, use a lash extensions friendly foaming cleanser to ensure that the anti-bacterial solution gets onto your lashes.

Lash-friendly cleansers avoid glycols, oils, and other lash-damaging ingredients. Also, avoid using oil-containing products around your eyes.

These contain cleansers and cleansing oils, moisturizers, and essential oils spray toners, eye creams, shampoos, and conditioners.

Don’ts

Makeup removing wipes should be avoided around the eyes because they contain oils and emollients that are harmful to lash extensions and cause them to fall off quickly. Also, avoid using micellar water on or around your lashes.

When wiping off your makeup with a cloth or makeup removing pads around the lash line because they tug on to your lashes and cause them to fall off prematurely. While cleaning your lashes, avoid vigorously rubbing your eyes around. When cleaning them, always use light fingertip pressure.

How to clean your eyelash extensions?

Remove your makeup, sprinkle your eyes with water and gently massage an oil-free makeup remover on your upper and lower lids with the lightest pressure possible.

Learn how to clean your eyelash extensions – Apply any oil-free cleanser to an eyelash cleansing brush and gently rub the brush on the eyelid and lash line in a downward motion.

Again, be gentle and avoid rubbing the eyes! Allow your lashes to air dry after you’ve finished.

When should you clean your lashes?

Every other day, clean your eyelash extensions. If you wear makeup daily or have oily skin, we recommend that you wash them daily. The best time to clean your lashes is at night, when all of the facial oils and dirt that collect on the skin during the day can be washed away.

Conclusion

We hope that the methods listed above will help you care for them. So book an appointment with Wisp Lashes today if you are in or around Knoxville and plan to get lash extensions! Our lash technicians will customize each lash for you, ensuring that you walk out with fluttery-looking lush lashes.