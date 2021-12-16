FlowerAura is Changing the Trend of Gifting With Its Newly Launched New Year Gifts

Gurgaon, Haryana, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Start the year with a smile and a gift that will serve as a beautiful memory for the rest of the year. If you are looking for something traditional yet interesting, FlowerAura brings you its newly launched New Year gift ideas to make your loved ones feel even more special.

The present gift and souvenir sector have developed tremendously. Keeping this in mind, FlowerAura itself displays a wide range of innovative and creative gift items across all budget categories to serve promotional and personalized gifting purposes.

2022 brings with it enthusiasm, ambition, aspiration, and new hopes. December 31 is the most awaited eve celebrated across the world. Every festive season is marked by celebrations, get-togethers, and most importantly, gift-giving. Even though the present situation is not allowing the festivities in full swing, it demands a special touch for loved ones. And the best way to say goodbye to the New Year 2021 is to do it with gifts specially chosen for the occasion.

This year, the company has decided to achieve a new milestone with its latest addition to the complete New Year collection. The brand has put a lot of love and thought behind creating the entire New Year gifts range such as Happy New Year Gift Cards, Happy New Year flowers, New Year Cakes, New Year Personalized Gifts, New Year plants and much more for every relationship you hold dear in your life. From new year gifts for husband or wife to special new year gifts for brother and sister to best new year gifts for parents. And don’t forget to collect gifts for your dear friends, colleagues and other relations. After all, they are the ones who make every moment a festive event. Choose from the extended list of gifts and make memorable moments special new year gifts online. So, in this new year, brighten up the celebrations of your loved ones with a wonderful gift from us.

Talking about online new year gift delivery, with impeccable services like free shipping and home delivery of your precious tokens of love. We provide reliable delivery services to the destination of their choice and save them the last minute hassle. You can avail online New Year gift online delivery services such as same day, midnight and express delivery across India to further intensify the joy of gifting.

With your very busy schedule, you can always find some time to browse the web. What a pleasant experience it will be for your loved ones! Another important aspect of FlowerAura is the ease of transactions. You don’t need to deal with any kind of security issue regarding the same. So, go ahead and welcome the new year with fabulous gifts from FlowerAura! You

Shreya Sehgal, the co-founder of FlowerAura, extends New year wishes and states that ‘ This year will be a new year, and it will be remembered by all. Due to the pandemic, we all have suffered and were not able to meet and greet our loved ones. 2022 will bring a ray of hope and humanity and with FlowerAura’s newly launched gifts, you will be able to send your warm wishes to your loved ones. We take proper caution of the delivery services and follow the no contact rule. Experience the best of online shopping with FlowerAura. As we step into the new year, we will be glad to serve you as one of our loyal and satisfied customers.

About Us:

FlowerAura is India’s leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquets for all occasions for over a decade. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with the best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants, and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfilment centres in 400+ major cities across India, including Delhi NCR.