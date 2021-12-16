The Leading Farm to Fork Meat Providers

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Are you tired of always finding the same cuts of meat at your local butcher? Maybe you are wanting to explore some of those amazing cuts that you see the professional chefs using, or, maybe, you are wanting to order totally different meat all together and try some new animals? Well, whatever your meat needs may be, Blaauwberg Group is here to help!

Blaauwberg Group was established way back in 1979 with one intention on their mind – to become the industry leaders in food delivery with their high-quality meat products. Fast forward to the present, and Blaauwberg Group are now the industry leaders in high quality meat produce! Not only this, but they are also one of the few “farm to fork” providers left in the country, which ensures only the highest quality of control, as well as management.

Through their hard work and determination, Blaauwberg Group have received the Certificate of Acceptability for Food Premises that was issued to them by the City of Cape Town Board. What this means is that the company is certified to receive carcasses as boxed meat, as well as the deboning, processing, cooking, and smoking of ready to eat, fresh and frozen meat products. Additionally, they dispatch their various cuts themselves.

Blaauwberg Group have formed many bonds and relationships over the years and they currently service over 200 different businesses across a multitude of industries such as retail, hospitality, wholesale, and government sectors. They have managed to achieve this due to the fact that their mission statement is to cut lead times as well as costs by providing the quickest and largest distribution channels whilst ensuring a constant supply of stock. They do this by owning as well as managing their own farms, feedlots, abattoirs, cold storage, and fleet of trucks!

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through the wide range of different meat products that they have on offer, or if you would like to get in contact with someone, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.blaauwberggroup.co.za/

