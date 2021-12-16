Your One-Stop Shop for Delicious Biltong and Droёwors

Pretoria , South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Most South African households have biltong daily, or for special occasions such as at a braai or a rugby match. This delicious snack can also be used as gifts. Therefore, making biltong an extremely popular thing in South Africa. However, it is not always easy getting access to the best and most delicious biltong. This way we are introducing you to Biltong Hoekie.

Biltong Hoekie is a family-owned business that has been established for over 30 years in Pretoria. It is a small shop in Pretoria known for its big personality, and a place that has perfected the art of biltong making. They are also known for their secret recipes when it comes to their chili and barbeque-flavoured biltong sticks and have been pleasing hundreds of consumers’ taste buds for years. In addition to this, they also provide a 100% money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with their droëwors and biltong. You can return it and they will refund you with no questions asked. This shop was started by the family’s grandfather and is now being run by the grandson, therefore making the shop very personal and easy to fall in love with.

If you are unfamiliar with biltong, it is a form of dried, cured meat normally made from beef, ostrich, or even kudu. It is also normally flavoured with diverse types of spices that you can choose from. In South Africa, biltong contributes more than R2.5 billion to the economy and has even become popular in other countries such as Namibia, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America, and even Canada, as well as countries in Europe like Denmark, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Therefore, it is important to get excellent quality and delicious biltong with so many biltong and droëwors shops out there.

For more information about the company, visit their official website at https://www.biltonghoekie.co.za/

