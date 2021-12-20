Upside West Village Is a Premier Rooftop Restaurant in Dallas

Dallas, TX, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Upside West Village is pleased to announce they are a premier rooftop restaurant in Dallas, providing an ever-changing scene for their guests. The upscale restaurant is a trendy restaurant offering fantastic views of the city skyline.

At Upside West Village, diners can enjoy a fantastic menu filled with high-quality dishes prepared by trained, experienced chefs. Whether individuals choose the restaurant for a dinner out on the town or to enjoy a few drinks at the bar, they will enjoy a unique experience unlike anything else in the city. The restaurant has been named one of the top 25 rooftop bars in the country, making it an excellent option for date nights, visitors, and any other special occasion.

Upside West Village is the ideal location to celebrate any occasion, including birthdays, anniversaries, proposals, opening a new business, and more. Guests can enjoy a full menu of delicious food and drinks in a unique atmosphere. In addition to their traditional menu, they also offer vegan options to ensure everyone can find the ideal choice for their meal.

Anyone interested in learning about this premier rooftop restaurant in Dallas can find out more by visiting the Upside West Village website or by calling 1-214-522-2929.

About Upside West Village: Upside West Village is a full-service restaurant and bar with spectacular views of the Dallas skyline. They offer a full menu of food and drinks, including vegan options, ensuring everyone can find the perfect choice for their meals. The restaurant has been named one of the top 25 rooftop bars in the nation.

Company : Upside West Village

Contact Name : Jeff Pope

Contact No :214-522-2929

Contact Email:Reservations@UpsideWestVillage.com

Address :2950 Cityplace West Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204

https://www.upsidewestvillage.com/