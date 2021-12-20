Performance, Pressure, Temperature, and Chemistry of PTFE Lined Pipes

Vadodara, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — This part aims to give the engineer a foundational understanding of fluoropolymers. Few engineers, in our experience, are exposed to these materials enough in their working careers to comprehend the considerations that must be taken in equipment specification, design, installation, and operation. Metals standards will be specified, weld test procedures will be documented, and materials certification will be required in a typical lined equipment specification. However, the specification is frequently found inadequate when it comes to the fluoropolymer aspect, with only a fleeting mention of PTFE or Teflon being made at best.

Performance:

The lined pipework and fittings must have the highest performance level as the fundamental element of a fluoropolymer lined process. Plants may be multi-purposed, the equipment can be reused with certainty, and process safety is maximised. Other elements, such as pumps, valves, tanks, and columns, invariably have performance characteristics outside this study’s scope.

Any performance discussion must take three aspects of the lined pipe system into account. These are the metal pipe and fitting surrounds, the fluoropolymer used to line them, and the manufacturing process (and thereby the type of fit between the metal and the Lining). The system’s mechanical strength comes from the metal surround, while the liner’s corrosion resistance comes from the Lining.

Pressure:

The steelwork drives the pressure capabilities of a lined system, and two global standards tend to dominate here: the US standard ASME B16.5 Class 150 and the German DIN PN10 norms. Although these standards have 10 bar classes, depending on the temperature and metal used, they allow for higher pressures (19 and 17 bar, respectively). In actuality, many chemical processes operating at a few bars are far more benign. Therefore, it is feasible to line higher-rated systems, such as Class 300; however, the potential for the Lining to extrude out of joints must be considered, and the manufacturer should be informed.

Temperature:

The metal housing usually sets the lower operating temperature limit, typically -29° C. However, with suitable supporting materials and design, PTFE is perfectly competent in working at cryogenic temperatures. As previously stated, the fluoropolymer sets the highest temperature limit, not the “lab” specification. Still, the strength of the materials at a temperature and 200° C is the average maximum – and even this is highly tough for the materials. However, when choosing lined equipment, one must consider the maximum and minimum temperatures and the possibility of thermal shock and upset situations.

Chemistry:

The chemistry of the materials being transported can impact the piping system’s design. Liner kinds, thicknesses, and venting systems must be considered when providing permeant services, whether by absorption or diffusion. Static-dissipating materials may be appropriate for non-conducting flammable substances. Always consider unfavourable conditions, such as something terrible coming into the effluent stream, as well as future plant use. It’s always worth thinking about whether PTFE/PFA lined piping is suitable for the job; there are some instances where its performance is too good.