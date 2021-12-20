Process for SAFe® Agilist Certification

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) is a set of practices for scaling agile software development and provides companies with the most efficient way to coordinate during work. SAFe has been designed to increase competitiveness by enabling companies to react quickly and effectively in a constantly changing environment.

SAFe Agilist certification is a great way of getting a thorough understanding of the core principles and practices of SAFe. It also provides an opportunity for individuals to learn from the best in the industry and be trained by experienced trainers to become a Certified SAFe Agilist.

SAFe Agilist Certification Training

It is a 2-day instructor-led interactive session delivered by Scaled Agile Inc. authorized SPCs. You will learn about the framework by involving in real-life projects. After going through a Leading SAFe certification training, you will know everything about the methodology and be able to implement it in your organization.

Benefits of SAFe Agilist Certification

Understanding of SAFe Framework, lean-agile principles, and mindsets.

Get a clear knowledge about the process of making a lean-agile portfolio.

Get a digital badge with a SAFe Agilist Certificate to show your achievements online.

Annual membership to the SAFe Community Platform.

Access to a globally connected network of Certified SAFe professionals.

Get access to various learning resources on the SAFe Forum to help you on your SAFe career journey.

SAFe Agilist Certification Process

Training: Firstly, you must undergo a 2-day online course delivered by SAFe Program Consultant (SPC) from the best institute. Equip yourself and get ready for the exam with all the necessary knowledge. Attend The Exam: After completion of your 2-day Leading SAFe Certification Training online, you will receive an invitation link from the Scaled Agile governing body. You are asked to click on the received link to go for your SAFe Agilist certification Claim The Certificate: You will be asked to claim your certificate after clearing the exam with a minimum pass percentage. Get SAFe Agilist Certificate PDF, a digital badge to show your learning achievements, and a 1-year membership in a SAFe community.

SAFe Agilist Certification Exam Format

SAFe Agilist Certification exam comprises 45 multiple-choice questions/multiple answer choices. The time duration to complete this exam is 90 minutes/1.5 hours and you must qualify with 77% to claim the certification.

SAFe Agilist exam conducted by Scaled Agile Inc. is online and it is designed to test your knowledge and understanding of applying SAFe Principles to Design Large-Scale Solutions. It will cover the following topics:

Thriving in the digital age with business agility

Becoming a Lean-Agile leader

Establishing team and technical agility

Building solutions with Agile product delivery

Exploring Lean Portfolio Management

Leading the change

Retake Policy: If you fail to score the minimum percentage, you are allowed to take three attempts. After the first attempt, you need to pay $50 for each retake. You can go for the second attempt immediately after the first attempt. For the third attempt, you need to wait for 10 days, likewise, for the fourth attempt, the waiting period would be 30 days.

What is the SAFe Agile Certification Cost?

The SAFe Agilist Certification Cost in India ranges between INR48,000 and INR60,000 and it varies based on the training institute and the trainers that you choose.

Wrapping Up

The SAFe Agilist Certification & Training provides a set of tools and skills designed to help you become a competent and qualified Certified SAFe Agilist. With this valuable credential, you can take your SAFe Agile knowledge to the next level.