Vision11 collaborated with famous faces under their marketing campaigns in 2021.

Tamil Nadu, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — For the mega marketing of the fantasy sports platform in 2021 – Vision11 has signed up kabaddi players, cricketers, wrestlers, athletes, and entertainers from Bollywood, TV and OTT. The aim of the platform is to expand its reach to the potential users through famous figures in different industries like entertainment and sports.

For their campaigning, the fantasy platform has recently partnered with Harshal Patel (Purple Cap holder in IPL 2021) along with Manish Pandey and Varun Chakravarthy to target cricket fans across India. All these players got a great session and recognizable performances, which makes them fan’s favourite.

Vision11 used social media platforms during IPL and T20 World Cup to influence cricket fans by posting relatable content of their favourite players. The one-to-one interaction; and promotional videos inspire the cricket fans to participate on fantasy sports platform and it also proves the legitimacy of the game.

The platform also hired kabaddi players like Pradeep Narwal and Rahul Choudhari under their social media marketing campaign targeting fantasy kabaddi fans which is just a futuristic marketing approach for Pro Kabaddi League. Under the athlete marketing campaign, Vision11 hired The Great Khali – an Indian Wrestler.

To increase the reach of the fantasy platforms and get a wider audience, Vision11 did the collaboration with a few entertainers from Bollywood, TV and OTT like Diana Khan, Shazahn Padamsee, Prem Chopra, and several others to maximise the reach and spread the knowledge about the fantasy sports platform. By using the video clips of their personal experience, the platform can provide genuine feedback and establish its credibility.

Talking about the associations, tie-ups and engagement, Rawal Parth – CEO of Vision11, stated, “The Premier League season used to be a tough time for users to get distracted and a great opportunity for businesses like us to increase the engagement. There’re back-to-back leagues that users want to be associated in 2021 and with famous faces, it’s really quick way to grab their attention. That’s why we are making these tie-ups for our marketing campaigns that will used for brand advertising on several platforms.”

Moreover, the individual associations, vision11 is tend to make it more accurate and accountable by partnering with established clubs, and teams like: BFC (Bengaluru Football Club) and Salem Spartans, renowned team of Tamil Nadu Premier League.