Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market: North America is Projected to Register a CAGR of 8.7% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mobile Water Treatment Systems market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mobile Water Treatment Systems. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mobile Water Treatment Systems, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market.

The mobile water treatment systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,543.1 Mn in 2020 and add value worth US$ 1,952.0 Mn during the forecast period (2020-2030). The global mobile water treatment systems market is expected to be benefited from rapid development of industrial as well as rural sectors.

The global mobile water treatment systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1,952.0 Mn during the forecast period (2020-2030). It is anticipated to be valued at more than US$ 3,629.1 Mn by 2030-end, according to a new Fact.MR study.

Key Segments of the Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market

The Fact.MR’s study on the mobile water treatment systems market offers information divided into four key segments-type, end user, service and flow rate across six regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Type

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nano-Filtration/Reverse Osmosis

Disinfection

End User

Residential

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

Service

Rental

Lease

Flow Rate

Upto 100 m³/h

100-200 m³/h

200-300 m³/h

Above 300 m³/h

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

In 2016, the US government launched water innovation strategy which emphasizes on the implementation of waste water recycling and advanced desalination techniques in the country. Such developments are expected to play an important role in the mobile water treatment systems market growth. Additionally, increasing implementation of desalination systems in the Middle East region has given rise to the desalination of water from the GCC countries by using thermal desalination and reverse osmosis to meet the potable water needs for residential as well as industrial applications. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reduce in industrial output has decrease the demand of mobile water treatment systems.

Key Takeaways of the Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market Study

The global mobile water treatment systems market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 8.9% and expand 2.4Xthrough 2030.

Microfiltration system will hold a maximum value share, and it is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 726.8 Mn during the forecast period.

Industrial use of mobile water treatment systems is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 9.5%, however, lose 178 BPS from its market share by 2030-end.

Rental service accounts for nearly three-fifths of the overall mobile water treatment systems market value and the trend is likely to continue through 2030.

North America will continue to remain the prominent regional market, accounting for more than 30% share of the global market.

“End-use industries are increasing their investments in temporary water treatment facilities which provide opportunities for companies to deliver uncontaminated water for critical industrial operations. However, as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, industries have put a halt to their production and operations, thereby causing a slight decline in the mobile water treatment systems market revenue,” concludes the Fact.MR analyst.

Service Providers Focus on Contracts & Agreements to Drive Growth

The global mobile water treatment systems market is highly competitive in nature. Key players are focusing on expanding their business operations through contracts & agreement. For instance,

In January 2020, Veolia Water Technologies was awarded a contract by MODEC to supply seawater treatment package to be deployed at Brazil offshore

In December 2019, SUEZ was awarded the contract for the management of the public service for drinking water production and distribution in urban and suburban areas in Senegal

