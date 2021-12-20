Aerosol Market Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Aerosol Market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. An aerosol is a collection of solid or liquid particles in suspension in a gas. Aerosols are present in atmosphere but in varying concentrations and this is due to heterogeneity in aerosol sources and short life in atmosphere. There are hundreds of aerosols invisible to the naked eye due to their microscopic size but as the concentrations are large enough, the collective effect is easily visible to the naked eye.

The properties and amount of aerosols are highly variable in space and time and the most important features of aerosol include size distribution, shape of the particles and chemical composition. Aerosol market is driven by rise in demand for packaging products such as household cleaners & insecticides. There is a plethora of opportunities for market players, since they provide an ease of application for insecticides and household cleaners. Aerosols are known to produce less waste, which in turn enlarges the market demand.

By application, aerosol market is segmented into household, paints and varnishes, automotive, food and beverages, personal care and insecticides. Personal care category accounts for a higher share in the aerosol industry due to rise in awareness about personal care & hygiene.

Aerosol market is geographically segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Europe market accounts for a significant market share in the global space owing to use of aerosols in the personal care and medical industries. Presence of larger market and ease of accessibility for consumers is likely to supplement the market growth during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the aerosol industry report are Reckiit Benckiser Group Plc, Procter & Gamble Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Unilever Plc, Speciali S.p.A., SC Johnson & Son Inc. Thymes LLC, Honeywell International Inc, and ColepPolska S.p.A.

