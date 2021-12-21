Vanilla Extract Market Estimated To Discern 2x Expansion By 2021 – 2031

Vanilla is one of the most dominant flavours used in food products. Vanilla extract is an essential ingredient for baking owing to its rich taste. There is no substitute for vanilla extract, and it is an important ingredient in a large number of food products. The real vanilla extract is made up of more than 200 organic compounds, which provides it great depth and complexity. There are three basic types of vanilla extract: Madagascar Bourbon, Tahitian, and Mexican.

Vanilla extract gives a flavourful and rich vanilla taste to food, which is long-lasting. Consumers aged between 15 and 34 years are mainly setting new food trends and adopting new eating patterns. The primary factors that attract millennials are freshness, variety and exotic flavours. Millennials are generally attracted to new and exciting flavours. They open to experimentation and are likely to mix flavours & food styles. These are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global vanilla extract market. Furthermore, the consumption of vanilla extract in diverse regions of the world is associated with numerous factors such as the standard of living, the supply & demand of different types of vanilla extract products in a particular region, recent trends and other market-changing aspects.

Global Vanilla Extract Market: Market Participants:

Some of the key players operating in the global vanilla extract market are

McCormick

Adams Extract

OliveNation LLC

Wilton

Great Value

Nielsen Massey

Lochhead Manufacturing Company

PROVA

NATURALIGHT FOODS

Tharakan and Company

Cook’s Vanilla

Synergy

The Vanilla Company

Sonoma Syrup Co. Vanilla Extract Blend

Hawaiian Vanilla Company

Penzeys Ltd.

Singing Dog Vanilla Extract

Nisarg Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd.

Sichuan Xiaoye Bencao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Hunan Nutramax Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Firmenich and Symrise

Global Vanilla Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global vanilla extract market has been segmented as –

Organic

Synthetic

On the basis of application, the global vanilla extract market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery Products Cakes Cookies Brownies Cupcakes Custards Ice Cream Puddings Milk Shakes

Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

On the basis of product type, the global vanilla extract market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of concentration, the global vanilla extract market has been segmented as –

Single Fold

Double Fold

Triple Fold

On the basis of distribution channel –

Direct Sales (B2B)

Indirect Sales (B2C) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Stores Specialty Stores Other Retailers



Reasons for Covering this Title

Vanilla extract is made by suffusing vanilla beans in a solution of alcohol and water for a few months, sometimes with added sugar, which results in the creation of a strong dark liquid with a rich aromatic flavour. Vanilla extract is the most common form of vanilla consumed these days. With an increase in population, the global production and consumption of various bakery products has also increased.

Hence, there has been an increase in the demand for the vanilla extract. Moreover, as vanilla extract is used in several bakery products such as cakes, brownies, cookies, cupcakes, custards, puddings and ice cream, the global vanilla extract market is estimated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Vanilla Extract market: The vanilla extract market is expected to witness exceptional growth in Europe and Asia Pacific in the next few years. In the Asia-Pacific region, vanilla is cultivated in the southern states of India, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Bourbon class vanilla beans, which have a sweet, aromatic and satisfying flavour, are cultivated in these states to for the production of vanilla extract. Indian vanilla beans are preserved for a treating period of 5 to 6 months. Vanilla beans nurtured in various parts of India are of the world's finest variety. The rising demand for vanilla extract is one of the key supply-side drivers responsible for market growth. The demand for vanilla extract in Europe is high as it has used in a variety of foods in the region. Numerous food and beverage manufacturers use vanilla extract in their food preparations and are also innovating new food products that contain vanilla extract.