Pieces by Yaacov Agam, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Arnaldo Pomodoro will be in World Auction Gallery’s January 2nd Sale

East Meadow, NY, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — World Auction Gallery will ring in the New Year with a major, 535-lot auction on Sunday, January 2nd, led by a large collection of items by Yaacov Agam (Israeli, b. 1928) from a private collection; the largest collection of Judaica items, including silver, bronzes and more; and exceptional paintings by noted and listed American, Chinese and European artists.

Also offered will be wonderful enameled Russian silver and Buccellati silver pieces; European porcelain, including Meissen and KPM; and Chinese and Japanese items. The auction will start promptly at 10 am Eastern time. Previews will be held December 28th thru January 1st, from 10 am to 4 pm by appointment only. To schedule a gallery appointment you may call 516-307-8180.

Pieces in the Yaacov Agam collection include an Agamograph lithograph titled Festival #5, fully signed and numbered (42/99), in the original frame measuring 23 inches by 24 inches (estimate: $800-$1,000); and two Judaica kinetic Shalom Menorahs, both on a tri-base, both fully signed and numbered and housed in their original padded cases. Each is expected to bring $600-$800.

Judaica items will feature a rare silver Torah shield (Warsaw, Poland, dated 1862), 17 ½ inches tall, with a certificate from Judaica Research dated June 16, 1999, plus added items (estimate: 3,000-$4,000); and a large bronze and marble Hanukiah, gold color, 20 inches tall, by Salvador Dali (Spanish, 1904-1999), signed and numbered (5/250), dated 1980 (estimate: $1,000-$1,500).

A Russian enameled silver basket with jewels, fully hallmarked and in generally very good, tarnished condition, 8 ½ inches by 4 ½ inches handle-to-handle, should bring $1,000-$1,500; while a Russian monumental oil on canvas painting, apparently unsigned, titled Lenin Talking to Farmers, 19 inches by 16 inches (sight, less the beautiful frame), should realize $800-$1,200.

A pair of silkscreens on canvas signed and dated by Pop Art icon Andy Warhol are expected to gavel for $50,000-$75,000 each. One, titled 5 Coke Bottles, 20 inches by 16 inches (sight), is inscribed “Merry Christmas, 1962” with a Christmas tree on the back. The other, titled Flowers, from 1964, is 24 inches square and even has the original “Galerie Ileana Sonnabend, Paris” label.

Fine creations by other noted American artists are plentiful and include the following pieces:

– A rare bronze and painted cast plaster sculpture by Arnaldo Pomodoro (b. 1926), titled Gyroscope, 20 inches in diameter, originally purchased from the Marina del Rey Gallery in New York, with just a couple of minor losses due to age (estimate: $8,000-$10,000).

– A newspaper covered resin sculpture by Niki De Saint Phalle (1930-2002), titled Nanna, signed and dated 1994, in good condition, the stand is missing (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

– A 3-D serigraph by Charles Fazzino (b. 1955), titled Jets Football Team, New Jersey Meadowlands, signed and numbered, beautifully framed under glass, 19 inches by 16 inches (sight, less frame), measuring 27 ¾ inches by 24 ¼ inches (estimate: $400-$500).

Two very different lots have identical estimates of $3,000-$4,000. One is a monumental sterling silver Buccellati hand-chased vase, 22 inches tall, fully signed and hallmarked and in excellent condition (117 ozt). The other is an antique Japanese carved wood etagere / cabinet, circa 1880s, 89 inches tall by 57 inches long with decorations of Mount Fuji, flying cranes, dragons and birds.

Still more expected auction highlights are a Paul Evans (American, 1931-1987) cityscape table lamp, with two parts fitting into each other, the top 20 inches square (estimate $600-$800); and an antique Meissen porcelain reticulated plate with a hand-painted Watteau scene, fully marked, 9 ¾ inches diameter, in excellent condition, with perfect gilt and enamel (estimate: $500-$600).

Other noteworthy items up for bid will include a rare Ilya Shor Judaica sterling silver pendant, a Fernand Leger limited edition glazed porcelain plaque, a Judaica bronze Menorah by the artist known as Erte, a monumental sterling silver two-handle centerpiece, and paintings by Chinese artists Meishu Li (1902-1983), Wen-Chuan Chang (1909-2003) and Wen Liang Yan (1893-1990). Refer to the World Auction Gallery website or bidding platforms for the entire catalog.

Due to pandemic concerns, there will be no live audience on auction day. For the previews, the World Auction Gallery showroom is located at 228 East Meadow Avenue in East Meadow, N.Y. There are five ways to bid: at WorldAuctionGallery.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and phone and absentee (proof of funds and deposits are required on bids of $50,000 and above).

About World Auction Gallery:

