Ball Valves – D Chel Valves

2021-Dec-22

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — D Chel Valves is amongst the leading ball valve manufacturers in India. We manufacture Ball Valves of premium quality. We are also the leading Ball valve manufacturer in Mumbai and surrounding regions. We take immense efforts to ensure that the quality of our products is maintained throughout the production and delivery of our products. We are the best ball valve brand and ball valve supplier in India.

One Piece Ball Valve – One-piece body made of stainless steel and carbon steel, forged and cast. There’s a locked handle and a stem that is blow-out-proof.

Top Entry Ball Valve – Stainless steel, carbon steel, and duplex steel, as well as forged and cast materials, as well as floating/trunnion balls, are all available.

Orbit Ball Valve –  Stainless steel, carbon steel, and duplex steel, as well as forged and cast materials, as well as floating/trunnion balls, are all available.

Two-piece ball valves – Stainless steel and carbon steel, both forged and cast, are offered in split or two-piece bodies.

Three-Piece Ball Valve – This valve has a three-piece body design.

