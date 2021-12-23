Sugar Free Protein Ice Cream Is Gaining Traction | Described In Fact.MR Report

The latest Fact.MR study on global Protein Ice Cream market Survey presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Protein Ice Cream as well as the factors responsible for Protein Ice Cream Market growth.

Why Ice Cream Manufacturers are increasing the Protein Content?

Standard ice cream ranges from approximately 2 – 4 grams of protein per 4-fluid ounce serving which depends upon the applied milk solids. Protein ice creams contain double this protein content.

Ice Cream manufacturers have started to increase protein content by adding whey to their ice cream formulations to meet the growing demand. Greek-style frozen desserts including ice creams are in general high protein ice creams.

Geographical Data Analysis of Protein Ice Cream Market Survey Research Report Is Based On:

What is the Europe Protein Ice Cream Market Outlook?

Europe is the key market for protein ice cream, followed by North America. The Europeans are known for their high protein consumption which has elevated the demand for protein ice cream in the region in the recent past. Halo Top and Wheyhey are two of the prominent protein ice cream brands in Europe.

Another manufacturer, Koupe has also been expanding its presence in the region. Two years after its launch in the Netherlands, Koupe has revealed its U.K. debut plan. The company offers protein ice creams in a protein range of 12 grams to 13.3 grams per 100 grams of ice cream.

What is the North America Protein Ice Cream Market Outlook?

North America is a fertile market for protein ice cream with large number of frequent ice cream buyers. The interest of U.S. and Canadian consumers have been aligning constantly towards protein ice cream variant. Beyond Better Foods, LLC, So Delicious, and Arctic Zero are some of the companies offering protein ice cream in North America.

Segmentation of Protein Ice Cream Market:

The global protein ice cream market is distributed based on its flavor, protein content, pack size, end user, sales channel, and regions.

Based on Flavor: Vanilla Chocolate Strawberry Other Flavors

Based on Protein Content (Per Pint): Less than 10 grams More than 10 grams

Based on Pack Size: Less than 125 ml 125 ml – 250 ml More than 250 ml

Based on End User Household Consumers HoReCa Institutional Sales

Based on Sales Channel Modern Trade Convenience Stores Ice Cream Parlors Other Sales Channels

Based on geographic regions, protein ice cream market is segmented as follows: North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany Italy France Spain UK BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China South Korea Japan South Asia & Oceania India Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Other Africa



How Covid-19 has impacted the Demand of Protein Ice Cream?

Covid-19 eroded the growing demand for protein ice cream. The supply chain disruption severely impacted the cold chain structure of ice cream. Besides, the procurement of raw materials further created moderate degree hurdles for the protein ice cream manufacturers.

The work from home culture encouraged consumers to make ice creams at home. Altogether, these factors led to a demand erosion of protein ice cream at global level.

