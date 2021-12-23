Pre-School Games and Toys Market: APEJ Accounts for a Market Share of Around 28% – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pre-School Games and Toys market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Pre-School Games and Toys

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Pre-School Games and Toys. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Pre-School Games and Toys Market across various industries and regions.

Pre-school games and toys market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of value (US$ Mn).

Market Snapshot

Revenue from the pre-school games and toys market is set to total US$ 11 Bn in 2021. The overall landscape is expected to reach an impressive valuation by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of over 7%. Top 5 manufactures of pre-school games and toys held around 38% of revenue share in 2020, and are experiencing high demand for puzzles, board games, and musical instruments.

Main Market Segments Covered

· Based on Product

Play Acting Musical Instruments Arts and Crafts Puzzles and Board Games Construction Toys Outdoor Equipment



· Based on Age Group

Pre-School Games and Toys for 2 – 3 Years Pre-School Games and Toys for 3 – 4 Years Pre-School Games and Toys for Up to 4.5 Years



· Based on Sales Channel

Pre-School Games and Toys Sold at Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Pre-School Games and Toys Sold through e-Commerce Pre-School Games and Toys Sold at Franchised Outlets Pre-School Games and Toys Sold at Departmental Stores Others



· Based on Material

Plastic Pre-School Games and Toys Metal Pre-School Games and Toys Wooden Pre-School Games and Toys Other Material Types



Competitive Landscape

Majority of companies have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Mattel, Inc., is announced that it will launch a new toy line which contains Skeletor, He-Man, Moss Man and Evil-Lyn action figures.

In 2020, Hasbro, Inc. has introduced a new decorative stickers for water gun namely, Super Soaker XP 30 and Super Soaker XP 20.

In 2020, Ravensburger AG has launched a Ravensburger Canada in Canada which is leading market for puzzle games.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During the historical period of 2016 to 2020, APEJ held a market share of more than 34%.

Construction toys are the most-bought products, and registered a market value of US$ 3 Bn in 2020.

The market in Europe is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity greater than US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2031.

APEJ is estimated to gain higher market share among other regions, and is projected grow 1.7X faster from 2021 to 2031.

“Increasing play homes will play a vital role in driving demand for pre-school games and toys over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

More Valuable Insights on Pre-School Games and Toys Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Pre-School Games and Toys, Sales and Demand of Pre-School Games and Toys, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

