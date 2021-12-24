Container Security Scanning Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2031

By value, Fact.MR has projected close to 8% CAGR for container security scanning sales during 2021-2031. Due to increasing number of cyber-attacks across the world, the market valuation is set to expand more than 2X and top a US$ 7 Bn valuation by 2031. Also, container vulnerability scanning for cloud native applications is expected to see a surge over the coming years.

The Market survey of Container Security Scanning offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Container Security Scanning, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Container Security Scanning Market across the globe.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Cluster Single Node Container Security Clusters Multiple Node Container Security Clusters

By Deployment On-premise Container Security Scanning Cloud Container Security Scanning

By Organization Size Container Security Scanning for Large Enterprises Container Security Scanning for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical Container Security Scanning for Healthcare Container Security Scanning for BFSI Container Security Scanning for Government Container Security Scanning for Retail Container Security Scanning for IT and Telecommunications Container Security Scanning for Manufacturing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



A comprehensive estimate of the Container Security Scanning market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Container Security Scanning during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The Demand analysis of Container Security Scanning Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Container Security Scanning Market across the globe.

Some of the Container Security Scanning Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Container Security Scanning and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Container Security Scanning Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Container Security Scanning market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Container Security Scanning Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Container Security Scanning Market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on product developments, patent acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Some of the key developments are:

In May 2021, Anchore announced that it has secured containers for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high performance computing (HPC) on NVIDIA NGC. It will ensure the software’s security hosted on NVIDIA’s NGC. NVIDIA has been using Anchore’s container scanning technology since 2019.

In May 2021, Wiz, a container security startup, announced that it had raised US$ 120 Mn in a salesforce-led funding round. It will bring total funding raised by Wiz to US$ 350 Mn.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering container security scanning have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

