Facade Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Facade Market is expected to reach USD 342.94 billion by 2025. Façade is an attractive exterior wall or face of buildings that comprise design elements such as deliberate placement of doors and windows. The global facade industry is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the facade market are a high investment in R&D of the construction and architecture industries, developing eco-friendly bioclimatic facades, rapid urbanization, and an increasing number of renovation projects. However, time-consuming and high investment costs may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. The facade industry is segmented based on product type, raw material, end-user, and region.

Non-ventilated, ventilated, and other product types are explored in the facades market. Ventilated sector comprises curtain walls and others. Ventilated facades sector accounted for a significant market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Among ventilated sector, the curtain walls segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Based on raw material, aluminum, glass, wood, ceramic, plastic & fiber, and others classify façade market. The glass sector comprises patterned glass, float glass, and sheet glass. Whereas, wood sector comprises WPC panels, timber cladding, and others. The aluminum and glass materials sector is likely to account for the majority market share of façade in the years to come. The reason could be their elastic and durable properties.

The facade industry is categorized based on end-users like industrial, commercial, residential, and others. The commercial sector accounted for the substantial market share of the facade and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason behind overall sector growth could be the availability of high construction budget and a growing number of commercial buildings such as garages, retail stores, warehouses, and others. Also, the residential sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of façade and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be the developing construction industry and rising use of eco-friendly and innovative materials. The developing countries like India and China are major consumers of façade in this region.

North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe and North America are estimated to account for the majority market share of façade in the years to come. The reason could be the rising use of enhanced building materials and the acceptance of novel technologies. The key players of the facade market are SEPA, Enclos Corp., Harmon Inc., Permasteelisa, and Walters & Wolf. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

