Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Business Drivers, Competitive Strategies and Research Report

The global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Narcolepsy is a prolonged neurological disorder related to excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), cataplexy, hypnagogic hallucinations, sleep paralysis, and fragmented night sleep.

Factors such as rising incidence across the globe, changing lifestyle, increasing research activities, increasing awareness about the disease and the available treatment options, and increasing healthcare expenditure are likely to drive the narcolepsy therapeutics industry in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, high cost and lack of awareness are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the future.

Narcolepsy Therapeutics market is segmented by type, product type, and geography. The market is segmented by type as secondary narcolepsy, narcolepsy with cataplexy, and narcolepsy without cataplexy. The “narcolepsy without cataplexy” segment accounts for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include growing consciousness about excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) through numerous media.

Based on product type, the market is segmented as sodium oxybate, central nervous system stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and others. The “sodium oxybate” segment accounts for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness exuberant growth in the years to come. The factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market are presence of favorable reimbursement rules, and rising consciousness levels relating to the disease.

Europe is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors such as governments’ initiatives with respect to research and development and rising awareness among the population. Europe is followed by the Asia-Pacific region owing to lifestyle changes, rising standard of living, focus on healthcare expenses.

Key players operating in the narcolepsy therapeutics market include Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gray mark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire Plc, and Others. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

