Vein Illuminator Market Segmentation, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast

The global Vein Illuminator Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forthcoming period. Vein illuminator supports healthcare specialists to find a superficial vein for venipuncture. Factors such as high growth potential in emerging markets, innovations in medicine, rising investments in research, increase in healthcare spending, and rise in adoption of technologies in hospitals are likely to drive the vein illuminator industry in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, lack of awareness and high costs are anticipated to hinder market growth in the future.

The vein illuminator market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR of 31.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, technology, and applications are increasing across the globe. The emerging trend in the vein illuminator industry is the rising acceptance of medical devices. The usage of medical devices ensures flexibility and better control for the doctors, helps in the reduction of revision surgery and lowers the discomfort and pain in patients.

Vein illumination devices are segmented by type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. The vein illumination devices market is segmented by type as portable, and bedside. The “portable” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. Based on technology, the market is segmented as IV access, venipuncture assistance, sclerotherapy, RDAV or real depth accuracy value, hyperspectral sensor, IR technology, magnification, and Df2(digital full field) technology.

The key applications include Administrators, home care/long-term care users, vascular procedures, IV therapy/access/sclerotherapy, hemophilia, IV infiltrations, neonatal, vein imaging, cosmetic procedures, and blood draw. The market is segmented based on the end-user as blood camp, hospital, rehabilitation, emergency care, academic institutions, paramedic application, infusion centers, and surgery centers. The “hospital” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is expected to witness significant development in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include an increase in demand for blood samples.

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing consciousness among the people to use technically progressive devices or systems for their treatment, and a huge number of market players in the region. In addition, North America is followed by the European region owing to an increased usage of progressive devices in the healthcare industry.

Key players operating in the vein illuminator market include TransLite LLC., AccuVein Inc., InfraRed Imaging Systems, Sharn Anesthesia, Cambridge Medical, Venoscope LLC., VueTek Scientific, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., Infrared Imaging Inc., and ZD Medical Inc. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

