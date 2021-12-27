Nutritional Yeast Market To Garner Brimming Revenues Over Forecast : FactMR

Nutritional yeast is one of the most popular food products and being the plant-based source of protein, it is often used in vegan cooking. The nutritional yeast is typically grown on molasses and is similar to the yeast used for brewing beer or baking bread. Increasing demand for nutritional yeast for its low sodium and calories and sugar-free, fat-free, and gluten-free benefits is directly influencing the growth of its market.

Swift inclination towards vegetarian as well as vegan lifestyle and increasing number of health-conscious population are the key factors favoring growth of the nutritional yeast market. Rising consumption of food products with low fat and carbohydrate content on the coattail high prevalence of lifestyle related diseases is likely to bode well with growth of global nutritional yeast market.

Ingredient That Makes Vegan Food Interesting Nutritional yeast has become a staple ingredient in the vegan cuisine as it is an umami rich flavor enhancer. It is valued for its cheesy flavor, thus making it a vital ingredient for vegans who avoid dairy products. In addition, apart from being a rich protein source, nutritional yeast also provides vitamin B12. Moreover, veganism has been spreading across various demographics with rising health consciousness among people. For example, according to HealthFocus, around 17 percent of the population in United States between 15 to 70 years are demanding vegan food. Likewise, emerging economies in the Asia Pacific are also witnessing higher demand for vegan products. For instance, China witnessed a massive decline in consumption of meat products, while on the contrary, vegetarian restaurants in Shanghai is expected to double in five years down the line. So to say, with the increasing preference for vegan food across the globe, the demand and consumption for nutritional yeast is expected to significantly increase in the years to follow.

Anxiety and Stress De-stressed Lifestyle changes are present at large across developed and emerging economies. With rapid changes in everyday living, disorders associated with lifestyle have increased, making them a big concern amongst individuals. Lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular or heart disorders, chronic diseases, and diabetes are becoming common across the globe. Increasing incidences of smoking and drinking, strokes, anxiety, high blood pressure, and high bad cholesterol content are impacting lives of people. According to World Health Organization, lifestyle diseases is the major cause of deaths across the globe. For example, according to Center of Science and Environment, in India, more than 1.7 million new cases of cancer are likely to surface by end of 2020, considering the current rate of alcohol and tobacco consumption, air pollution along with improper diet. This has influenced people to consume healthy diet that offer high nutritional value and mineral content. Nutritional yeast is a rich source of vitamins, especially B12 that helps in reducing stress and anxiety. Victoria University (Australia) reports that regular consumption of nutritional yeast based spreads can improve stress and anxiety condition among adults. According to American Institute of Stress, 225 million lost working days every year by workers in United States owing to stress has been observed, which has resulted in a high loss of productivity (around US$ 80 billion). Growing awareness regarding nutritional benefits of nutritional yeast, especially in reducing depression, anxiety or stress is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the product during the assessment period.