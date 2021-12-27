Ellipticals Market Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends And Forecast To 2021 – 2031

Increase in number of health-conscious demographic coupled with rapid shift towards healthy lifestyle has been driving the demand for various gym or workout equipment including ellipticals. The elliptical machine is used to stimulate walking, running, and stair climbing without causing any excessive pressure to the joints that reduces the risk of impact injuries.

Growing awareness about health & fitness on the coattails of rising obese population and government initiatives to promote good health are the key factors driving the ellipticals market. Emerging trends among youth population to gain muscular strength as well as improve one’s appearance have been influencing the development of ellipticals market.

Obesity and Weight Management to Influence Purchase and Investment Decisions of End-Use Industries Consumption of 'junk' food and oily food products has resulted in increased prevalence of obesity among individuals. A recent report published by CDC states that over one-third of the adults in the U.S. are obese. Furthermore, prevalence of obesity has resulted in diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders. As individuals are becoming more conscious about their weight and health, they prefer diverting their expenditure towards weight management and fitness programs. Changing perceptions and healthy preferences have redefined the consumption patterns and lifestyle of the individuals today. Concerns regarding weight management have revved up the number of registrations in the fitness industry for high-intensity interval training and cross training workout sessions. In addition, healthcare professionals are also encouraging patients to engage in healthy physical activities, which has also intensified demand in the healthcare industry. Banking on the growing requirements of the individuals, fitness centers, healthcare institutions, and weight loss centers are concentrating on investing in effective training machines such as that offer one-stop solutions for weight management.

Manufacturers are Diverting their Investments towards Adoption of Smart Technological Solutions to Broaden their Product Line As fitness enthusiasts are accommodating a low-impact cardio workout in their daily schedules, fitness centers and institutions are focusing on adopting high-quality elliptical machines. To improve customer experience, leading manufacturers are focusing on incorporating extending the stride length that can be adjusted as per the requirements of the customers. For instance, NordicTrack has developed an elliptical machine – NordicTrack E10.0 machine equipped with 18-inch stride length, built-in speakers, and foldable features. Capitalizing on the leading technological solutions, major manufacturers are focusing on broadening their product line to align with the requirements of various customers. For instance, Octane Fitness has recently developed elliptical machines equipped with the smart strides that can be electronically adjusted along with digital contact heart rate sensors. In addition, leading companies such as NordicTrack and Octane Fitness are concentrating on equipping the handlebars with the multi-grip features, and 3-speed console fans.