Pennyroyal Oil Market Projected To Witness A Double-Digit CAGR During 2021-2031

Pennyroyal Oil Market: Introduction

Pennyroyal oil, also known as squaw mint, is an herbal extract derived from leaves of the plant called Mentha pulegium, a species from the Lamiaceae family or mint family. It has a minty aroma when crunched and hence, has extensive usage in the flavor and fragrance industry. Pennyroyal oil finds applications as a flea repellent, for fragrance in detergents, soaps, and perfumes, and in skin applications.

Pennyroyal Oil Market: Market Dynamics

A key driving factor for the growth of the pennyroyal oil market is its widespread usage in the flavors & fragrance industry. The global flavor & fragrance industry, including essential oils, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals accounted for ~ US$ 30 Billion in 2018 and is growing at a rate of ~ 4.4% globally.

The increasing consumer preference for natural products drives the value market growth of pennyroyal oil, as natural ingredients tend to be expensive. Rapidly rising incomes, urbanization, and middle-class population are spurring the growth of home & personal care products, contributing to pennyroyal oil market growth. Moreover, increased usage of pennyroyal oil in growing economies and ongoing research & development activities on the extraction process have brought immense opportunities for the global pennyroyal oil market to grow in the long term.

Pennyroyal Oil Market: Segmentation

The global pennyroyal oil market is segmented on the basis of end use and region.

Based on end use, the global pennyroyal oil market is segmented as:

  • Flavor & Fragrance
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Edible Oil Industry
  • Others

The flavor & fragrance industry segment in the global pennyroyal oil market holds the largest market share. However, cosmetic is a booming end-use segment in the global pennyroyal oil industry.

Based on region, the global pennyroyal oil market is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • MEA

Pennyroyal Oil Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global pennyroyal oil market are Augustus Oils Ltd., BERJÉ INC., Fleurchem, Inc., Jiangyin Healthway International Trade Co., Ltd., Robertet, Ernesto Ventós, S.A., George Uhe Company, Inc., Indenta Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Kanta Enterprises Private Limited. The global pennyroyal oil market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the pennyroyal oil market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The pennyroyal oil market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The Pennyroyal Oil Market Report Highlights:

  • A Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

