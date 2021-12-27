The Value Of Connected Bottles Market Estimated To Soar Higher During 2021-2031

Connected Bottles Market: Overview

Marketers use data to understand their customers more. Pernod Ricard, a French beverage company, has added a new tactic to add data tracking capabilities via connected bottles. Authentication and social engagement are the strongest business cases that surround the wine and spirits industry, due to which, there is increasing acceptance of connected bottles.

The global connected bottles market is expected to burgeon, owing to several beverage companies that are looking forward to news ways of marketing their products and connect directly to consumers for further campaigns. Connected bottles consist of NFC-connected closures, allowing producers and companies to establish a one-on-one relationship with consumers.

Connected Bottles Market: Segmentation

The connected bottles market can be segmented on the basis of functionality and technology.

On the basis of functionality, the connected bottles market can be segmented into:

Communication

Convenience

On the basis of technology, the connected bottles market can be segmented into:

Bar Code

2D Matrix Code

Quick Response Code

Connected Bottles Market: Key Players

The connected bottles market is characterized by the presence of a small number of players who are focused on developing new and innovative ways to market the connected bottles technology to the leaders of the spirits and beverages market.

Some of the key players in the connected bottles market are

Guala Closures Group

Sharp End Agency.

Connected Bottles Market: Dynamics

The development of printing electronics and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology is the major driver that is expected to boost the connected bottles market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. With the growing urban population and rapidly changing lifestyle trends around the globe, the demand for connected bottles is increasing.

With the help of connected bottles, beverage manufacturers and marketers are looking forward to innovative smart packaging solutions, allowing them to connect to their customers. The selling of counterfeit alcohol, today, is a US$ 3 billion industry, and for every dollar of fake wine sold, premium alcohol companies are losing business. While there remains no single-layer solution, connected bottles prove to be a promising way of protecting customers who pay a premium price.

