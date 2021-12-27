Soaker Pads Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2031

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Soaker Pads market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Soaker Pads market as well as the factors responsible for such a Soaker Pads Market growth.

Global Soaker Pads Market: An Overview

Soaker pads, also known as absorbent pads, are widely used in the retail packaging to reduce the effects of purge weight loss caused due to storage. Apart from that, soaker pads are also used for packaging protection. Purge formation is common in meats during display.

Soaker pads enable enhanced visual appearance and consumer appeal by minimizing color loss and purge formation. Soaker pads are used by leading retail grocers across the globe. Soaker pads must be manufactured in line with established compostability standards.

Soaker pads are accepted by retail grocers only if they are approved for full food contact. Apart from meats, soaker pads are also used for Asparagus and other food products to provide a constant supply of moisture. Manufacturers of soaker pads offer variety in terms of size and absorbency.

Global Soaker Pads Market: Segmentation

Globally, the soaker pads market has been segmented as –

On the basis of material type, the global soaker pads market is segmented as –

Polyethylene (PE)

Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP)

Nov-woven fabrics

On the basis of product type, the global soaker pads market is segmented as –

Hard pad

Soft pad

On the basis of end use, the global soaker pads market is segmented as –

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Vegetables

Others

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Soaker Pads Sales research study analyses Soaker Pads market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

The North America soaker pads market is expected to be at the forefront of market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the large and well-established retail sector in the U.S. and Canada.

The soaker pads market in North America is largely consolidated, with Novipax and Paper Pak accounting for nearly 60 – 70% of the market value share.

The Asia Pacific soaker pads market is expected to register high growth during the next ten years. Changing consumer shopping habits in countries in the region has been the key contributor to growth of the retail sector in the Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, the demand for packaged food has grown in the past few years, and is expected to gain momentum as consumers are shifting towards packaged food consumption.

The soaker pads market in Europe is unlike its North American counterpart, and has many small producers. Also, meat packaging in the Western Europe region is less centralized. The growth of the soaker pads market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global soaker pads market are –

Novipax, LLC

Paper Pak Industries

Sirane Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Flavorseal LLC

CoCopac Limited

Ma’s Group Inc.

