Outdoor Garden Furniture Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2021-2031

The outdoor garden furniture market was worth US$ 2 Bn in 2020, and is slated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031. The market is projected to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 148 Mn through assessment period of 2021-2031.

North America is expected to contribute the highest share the global market, and this regional market is currently valued at US$ 782 Mn. Outdoor garden furniture sales account for 2% share of the global furniture market value.

The latest market research report analyzes Outdoor Garden Furniture Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Outdoor Garden Furniture And how they can increase their market share.

Key Segments Covered in Outdoor Garden Industry Survey

Outdoor Garden Furniture Market by Product Type Outdoor Garden Tables Coffee Tables Side Tables Bistro Tables Picnic Tales Outdoor Garden Chairs Foldable Conventional Patio Swings Hammocks Porch Swings Outdoor Garden Dining Sets Outdoor Garden Seating Sets Outdoor Garden Furniture Accessories Furniture Covers Umbrellas Gazebos Others

Outdoor Garden Furniture Market by Material Plastic Outdoor Garden Furniture Metal Outdoor Garden Furniture Wooden Outdoor Garden Furniture Others

Outdoor Garden Furniture Market by Sales Channel Independent Furniture Stores Franchised Furniture Stores Modern Trade Furniture Retail Chains Brand Outlets e-Commerce

Outdoor Garden Furniture Market by Region North America Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Latin America Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Europe Outdoor Garden Furniture Market East Asia Outdoor Garden Furniture Market South Asia Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Oceania Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Middle East Africa Outdoor Garden Furniture Market



We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Outdoor Garden Furniture Market insights to our clients.

SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

The latest industry analysis and survey on Outdoor Garden Furniture provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Outdoor Garden Furniture market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Outdoor Garden Furniture Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Outdoor Garden Furniture market growth

Current key trends of Outdoor Garden Furniture Market

Market Size of Outdoor Garden Furniture and Outdoor Garden Furniture Sales projections for the coming years

The report also offers key trends of Outdoor Garden Furniture market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Outdoor Garden Furniture market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Outdoor Garden Furniture Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Outdoor Garden Furniture Market.

Crucial insights in Outdoor Garden Furniture market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Outdoor Garden Furniture market.

Basic overview of the Outdoor Garden Furniture, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Outdoor Garden Furniture across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Outdoor Garden Furniture Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Outdoor Garden Furniture Market development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The fragmented market for outdoor garden furniture invites an immense number of players operating at various levels. Increased number of players intensifies the competition in the market, which encourages prominent players to indulge in various strategies in a bid to better position themselves. Some of the noteworthy developments in the global outdoor garden furniture market are:

Trex invented composite decking 3 decades ago and is an industry leader in that category since then. The company won the 2021 Golden Hammer Award for its innovative product that reduces the installation time of decks and increases efficiency

Steelcase, on March 10, 2021, announced the introduction of over 40 products designed specifically to cater to changed consumer preference post pandemic. The pandemic has changed the office expectation of consumers as many companies are exploring hybrid work models, which means embracing new ways of working in the office.

In 2021, Homecrest developed 3 new door styles, 2 finishes and extended its hardware collection

