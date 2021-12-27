Digital Pathology Market Size, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Prospect Mapping & Vertical Estimates

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital Pathology Market is predicted to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to the increasing need to improve the existing diagnostics imaging measures and reduce the cost of traditional diagnostics. Digital pathology is a powerful image-based environment for data acquisition and interpretation of examined data obtained from the slide. It is majorly used in healthcare applications and life sciences.

Currently, digital pathology is indispensable to gain wide popularity since it greatly assists the healthcare professionals in diagnosis and treatment, specifically supports the education domain, used widely in research and development of a large number of drugs, and also it is an important tool for human laboratory practice on the global scale. It delivers improved analysis that helps physicians and experts in decision making, speedy access to emergency cases, and data storage for future predictive analysis, offers a live zooming option with multiple angle views, enables team annotation for slides, and reduces errors or misidentification.

The key drivers of the digital pathology market include increasing awareness of digital pathology across the globe and growing adoption, rising technological enhancement in the analysis software, increasing prevalence of cancer, high efficiency of pathological assessment, increased workload of pathologists, and delivery of superior results. However, strict regulations and significant costs of the systems are a few restraining factors in the digital pathology industry.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/digital-pathology-market/request-sample

Increasing focus on improving the efficiency of workflow and adoption of quicker diagnostic tools for chronic disorders is trending in the digital pathology market. Nonetheless, digital pathology has several advantages over traditional techniques, which are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for various applications.

With an aim of improving digital pathology services, Neuberg Diagnostics, a prominent player in the industry merged with OptraSCAN Inc. US, for the introduction of ‘Neuberg DIGIPATH by OptraSCAN Inc’. With a highly proficient team based in UAE, India, and South Africa, this venture offers solutions for digitized tissue slides and telepathology demanded by medical institutes, hospitals, and physicians.

Moreover, since the digital pathology domain is gaining momentum in India, the associated instruments are significantly priced, making it difficult for the customers to purchase. But the services offered by this merger are predicted to support pathologists and private hospitals in terms of better-quality scanners, telepathology software platform, image management tools, along with Neuberg’s histopathology network.

The leading players are OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Sectra AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Leica Biosystems Imaging Inc., GE Healthcare, Inspirata, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/