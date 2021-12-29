Hopper Dryers Market To Witness Steady Expansion During 2021 – 2031

Posted on 2021-12-29 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Hopper dryers are also called hot air dryers, and they make the perfect choice for eradicating moisture from the surface of pellets of non-hygroscopic resin, before melting them. Manufacturers dealing in such products are well aware of the continuous struggle, and know that the failure to dry pellets properly left undesirable level of moisture, spoiling the finished product.

Hopper dryers are highly used to dry plastics and other polymers as they are capable of removing moisture directly right at the top of the machine. Any type of moisture in the plastic resins no matter hygroscopic or non-hygroscopic, hampers the quality and the surface finishing of the molded parts and products.

Hopper dryers market is likely to grow owning to the growing demand of hopper dryers in the well-established and emerging regions, technological advancements, and the growing penetration of the end-use industries. The technological developments and design advancements are offering remunerative opportunities for the market. On the other side, the high cost of hopper dryers is likely to limit the growth of hopper dryers market.

Claim Sample Report For FREE – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2401

Key Players in Hopper Dryer Market Adopting Strategies to Promote Business Growth

Some of the main players in the hopper dryer market are

  • ACS Group
  • Bry-Air Conair
  • Dri-Air Industries Inc.
  • Kenplas Industry Ltd.
  • Motan Colortronic
  • Novatec Inc.
  • Summit Systems
  • Yann Bang etc.

Segmentation of Hopper Dryers Market

Hopper dryers market can be segmented on the basis of product and application.

  • By application, hopper dryers market can be bifurcated into injection molding machine; extrusion machine, and blow molding machine.
  • Based on product types, the market can segmented into less than 100KG, 100KG to 500KG, and above 500KG. The demand of 500KG segment of hopper dryers is likely to soar, owing to increase in deployment of over 500KG capacity hopper dryers in injection molding machine and extrusion machine.

Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2401

Main Drivers of Hopper Dryers Market

Growing demand in plastic processing machinery The growing demand for plastic processing machinery like an injection molding machine, globally could fuel the growth of hopper dryers market. Additionally, the injection molding machine market is propelled by the mounting demand for injection-molded parts from a wide range of end-use industries, including consumer goods, packaging, automotive, to name a few.

Hopper Dryers: Low Energy Consumption Compared to Conventional Processes

The standard hopper dryers provide an effective and pocket-friendly method for drying plastic material. The method uses hot air to dry wet materials that gets moisture during packaging, transportation, and recycling cycles. Hopper dryers mount them directly on the moulding machine for instant drying and space saving.

Development in Extrusion Machine & Increase in Blow Molding likely to drive Hopper Dryers Market

Extrusion is one of the major processes used in manufacturing of various food products. The fast changing and advancing technology has resulted into development of better extrusion machine. The development of advanced excursion machine, and the increase in blow molding machines are likely to fuel the growth of the hopper dryers market in the coming time. The extrusion blow molding technology has revolutionized the plastic manufacturing sector. The process allows the manufacturers to increase output along with the efficiency of delivering tailored products.

Enquire Before Buying here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=2401

Growing Awareness about Importance of Saving Energy Encouraging Manufacturers to Buy Hopper Dryers

Increasing awareness about the importance of saving energy, is propelling manufactures to invest in energy-efficient machines, and thus, could drive the hopper dryers market. Additionally, hopper dryers are rapid dryers, boasts robustness; can be operated easily; and have low maintenance costs. All these factors are encouraging manufactures to spend on hopper dryers, which could further drive the hopper dryers market.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Get Access to TOC Covering –  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2401

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
  • CIS and Russia
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557051412/what-are-the-key-opportunities-on-offer-for-ethylene-butyl-acrylate-agricultural-film-manufacturers-fact-mr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution