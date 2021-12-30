Ice Boxes Market Projected To Gain Significant Value By 2031

In the attempt to counter problems faced by the food industry like food security, food safety along with bringing down the wastage of food, iceboxes are being extensively used across the globe. As a result, the iceboxes market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2031.

What is Driving Demand for Ice Boxes Market?

In the times when people avoid eating and drinking outside, ice boxes prove to be a perfect solution to all their woes and help them carry their favorite food products or drink without hampering their quality. Iceboxes are commonly used in those areas which report higher levels of temperature. As the population of outdoor recreational activities has gone upwards, the number of ice boxes manufacturers in the markets has also witnessed a spike.

Further, ice boxes are made out of plastics majorly, these boxes are ultra-light in weight and arrive in various sizes. Meanwhile, the ice boxes that are disposable in nature are made of polystyrene foam. Several initiatives from most of the federal governments to promote outdoor activities are also likely to provide impetus to the growth of the ice boxes market.

Moreover, countries like India, Brazil, and China are expected to contribute to the growth of the iceboxes market. The governments in these countries are providing a stimulus for the development of healthcare, food & beverages, and the chemical market, and this ultimately aids the ice boxes market to grow. Availability of labor and raw material at a lower cost and favorable foreign direct investment (FDI) in these countries is luring numerous ice boxes manufacturers.

Key Segments

By Product Type Inflatable Coolers Marine Coolers Soft-Sided Coolers Standard Ice Chests

By Material Type Metal Coolers Plastic Coolers Fabric Coolers

By Application Camping Medical Military Others

By End Users Household Commercial Industrial

By Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Wholesalers/Distributors Independent Small Stores Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Online Retailers Direct Sales Other Sales Channel

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers of Ice Boxes Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers of Ice Boxes Market are

Coleman

Igloo

Engel

Grizzly

Bison Coolers

Pelican

ORCA

YETI

Stanley

Polar Bear Coolers

K2 Coolers

Mobicool

Cadac

Quechua

Artic Zone

Perlick Corporation

OAGear

SnoMaster

