Ice Boxes Market Projected To Gain Significant Value By 2031

In the attempt to counter problems faced by the food industry like food security, food safety along with bringing down the wastage of food, iceboxes are being extensively used across the globe. As a result, the iceboxes market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2031.

What is Driving Demand for Ice Boxes Market?

In the times when people avoid eating and drinking outside, ice boxes prove to be a perfect solution to all their woes and help them carry their favorite food products or drink without hampering their quality. Iceboxes are commonly used in those areas which report higher levels of temperature. As the population of outdoor recreational activities has gone upwards, the number of ice boxes manufacturers in the markets has also witnessed a spike.

Further, ice boxes are made out of plastics majorly, these boxes are ultra-light in weight and arrive in various sizes. Meanwhile, the ice boxes that are disposable in nature are made of polystyrene foam. Several initiatives from most of the federal governments to promote outdoor activities are also likely to provide impetus to the growth of the ice boxes market.

Moreover, countries like India, Brazil, and China are expected to contribute to the growth of the iceboxes market. The governments in these countries are providing a stimulus for the development of healthcare, food & beverages, and the chemical market, and this ultimately aids the ice boxes market to grow. Availability of labor and raw material at a lower cost and favorable foreign direct investment (FDI) in these countries is luring numerous ice boxes manufacturers.

Key Segments

  • By Product Type

    • Inflatable Coolers
    • Marine Coolers
    • Soft-Sided Coolers
    • Standard Ice Chests

  • By Material Type

    • Metal Coolers
    • Plastic Coolers
    • Fabric Coolers

  • By Application

    • Camping
    • Medical
    • Military
    • Others

  • By End Users

    • Household
    • Commercial
    • Industrial

  • By Sales Channel

    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Wholesalers/Distributors
    • Independent Small Stores
    • Specialty Stores
    • Multi-brand Stores
    • Online Retailers
    • Direct Sales
    • Other Sales Channel

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Others
    • Western Europe
      • EU5
      • Nordics
      • Benelux
    • Eastern Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
      • Greater China
      • India
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • Other Middle East
      • North Africa
      • South Africa
      • Other Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Ice Boxes Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers of Ice Boxes Market are

  • Coleman
  • Igloo
  • Engel
  • Grizzly
  • Bison Coolers
  • Pelican
  • ORCA
  • YETI
  • Stanley
  • Polar Bear Coolers
  • K2 Coolers
  • Mobicool
  • Cadac
  • Quechua
  • Artic Zone
  • Perlick Corporation
  • OAGear
  • SnoMaster

 About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

