Drought Tolerant Seeds Market Global Forecast Over 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

The drought-tolerant seeds market is a part of the genetically modified seeds market. The rapid development in genetically modified seeds by biotech companies around the globe shows the upcoming growth opportunities in the drought tolerant seeds market. The scarcity of water or drought accounts for the maximum amount of losses of the potential yield crops every year across the globe. This leads to an increase in demand for the drought tolerant seeds market globally. Agricultural product innovation and adoption of modern techniques in agriculture will foster the global drought tolerant seeds market during the forecast period. The drought tolerant seeds offer the farmers to use natural resources efficiently. The drought tolerant seeds are water-efficient and help the farmer to grow crops with less amount of water. The drought tolerant seeds greatly contribute to food security during the drought. These factors will result in the increased demand for drought tolerant seeds by the farmers and hence drive the global drought tolerant seeds market.

Key players of the drought tolerant seeds market

The key players of the drought tolerant seeds market are constantly involved in research and development activities to expand their share in the global drought tolerant seeds market. Several manufacturers have also initiated collaborations to strengthen their share in the market. The main players of the drought tolerant seeds market are as follows:

Monsanto

Syngenta

Bayer CropScience

BASF SE

Nuseed Pty Ltd.

Calyxt Inc.

DowDuPont

Stine Seed Farm Inc.

Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company(MAHYCO)

R. Simplot Co.

Jk Agri Genetics Ltd.

Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc.

Cyanamid Agro Ltd.

Ciba

Rhone-Poulenc

Key segmentation of the Drought Tolerant Seeds Market

The global drought tolerant seeds market can be segmented based on:

Drought Tolerant Seeds Market Segmentation Based On Seed Type:

Fruit Seed

Vegetable Seed

Grain Seed

Oil Seed

Others

Drought Tolerant Seeds Market Segmentation Based On Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

E-Retailers(Online)

Retail Outlets(Offline)

Drought Tolerant Seeds Market Segmentation Based On Crop Type:

Corn/Maize

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Grains

Others

Drought Tolerant Seeds Market – Trends, Opportunities and Restraints/Challenges The technological advancements in biotechnology are expected to be a propellant for the growth of the drought-tolerant seeds market across the globe. Further, the adoption of the gene modification process in seeds is helping in better crop yield and thus driving the drought-tolerant seeds market. The conventional agricultural seeds are replaced rapidly by genetically modified seeds as the conventional seeds were not able to produce better yields to meet the constantly growing demand. This factor also leads to the growth of genetically modified seeds like the drought-tolerant seeds market. The research works of the independent research bodies like the WHO, The American Medical Association, Royal Society of Medicine, etc. also certifies the genetically modified seeds as safe and nutritious for human and animal health. This boosts the confidence among the users of the seeds like drought tolerant seeds. Drought tolerant seeds corn/maize is the primary focus for all the biotech companies because corn seeds is an important raw material for a large number of processed foods. Corn is also a vital animal feed and its demand is growing as it is used to make ethanol for use in alternative fuels.

Drought Tolerant Seeds Market – Regional Outlook The growing concern for food security along with rising global population is expected to boost the global drought tolerant seeds market in Asia Pacific. North America is anticipated to be a substantial market for drought tolerant seeds as it is the leading market for genetically modified seeds market. North America has a substantial crop area cultivated with the help of advanced agricultural technologies. In North America farming is mainly done by private players having a huge capacity for application of drought tolerant seeds. Asia Pacific is another significant market for drought tolerant seeds just after North America. Asia mainly consists of agricultural countries that acquire the top position in the cultivation of various crops.

The Drought tolerant seeds market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Drought tolerant seeds Market Segments

Drought tolerant seeds Market Dynamics

Drought tolerant seeds Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain