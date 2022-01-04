Portable Generators Sales to Grow by1.8X as Electrical Grids Fail to Meet the Growing Need for Energy – Fact.MR

Mobile generators are designed for temporary installation. They work with stand-alone applications and are meant to temporarily energize a few critical applications via external cords. The mobile generators usually work for a run time of less than 12 hours and gives power output of 500W to 17.5 Kw. Most portable units are air-cooled and hence ought to be operated in the open for availing maximum air ventilation.

Mobile Generators Market- Key Segments

According to the type, mobile generators are segmented as:

Low Power Generators

Medium Power Generators

High Power Generators

According to the fuel type, mobile generators are segmented as:

Diesel

Gaseous

Others

According to the Power Rating, mobile generators are segmented as:

Upto 20 (kW/kVA)

21 – 100 (kW/kVA)

101 – 350 (kW/kVA)

351-500 (kW/kVA)

Above 500 (kW/kVA)

According to the end user, mobile generators are segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Mobile Generators Market- Key Manufacturers

The major key manufactures for mobile generators in the market are Generac Power Systems, Inc., Cummins Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Caterpillar, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Kohler Co., Power Tech Generators, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Atlas Capco India, Champion Power Equipment, Inc. and Smarter Tools, Inc.

Mobile Generators Market- Regional Analysis

The global mobile generators market is segmented into eight regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America regions holds the highest market share in the mobile generators market with the U.S. being the major market for the mobile generators followed by Europe. The market for mobile generators in the East Asian countries has also increased. China spends a substantial amount on construction and infrastructure from the total GDP contribution.