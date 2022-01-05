The Golden Rule Promotes Self-Sufficiency by Allowing People to Sew their Own Outfits Using their Sewing Patterns

The leading online store for sewing patterns teaches individuals to employ the popular Golden Rule to make sewing effortless and easy.

Suisse, Switzerland, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The 21st century can be regarded as an era of self-sufficiency. Everything from washing dishes to laundry and more is learned as an essential life skill. However, most people often fail to consider sewing as a similar life skill. Statistics indicate that an average adult spends $161 on clothes every year. An incredible way to reduce these costs and prevent relying on fast fashion brands is by sewing outfits from scratch. The Golden Rule is a unique company that makes this job a lot easier and safer by offering its wide range of sewing patterns and templates for both men and women.

As a leading sewing pattern company, The Golden Rule serves consumers across 104 countries worldwide. It’s popular to facilitate experienced and novice sewers by providing them with valuable sewing supplies and patterns. The company’s signature process is the two-step cutting method, also known as The Golden Rule, which encourages people who want to master the art of sewing.

When inquired about their products and services, a company spokesperson said, “We understand people’s need to practice trendy fashion without having to spend hundreds of dollars on one outfit. We’re a sustainable company, allowing customers to stay on top of every fashion trend by using our two-step cutting method to create their masterpieces and maintain their personal style at all times. From casual wear to formal and streetwear, we have patterns for everything and everyone in our online store.”

The sewing template company also offers sewing accessories, made-to-measure sewing templates, and magazine supplements. They can be contacted for more details on the information provided below.

About the Company

The Golden Rule is an online store offering a wide range of sewing templates and patterns for sewing beginners and experts. The company serves customers across 104 countries and is a go-to online store for individuals looking to get their hands on high-quality sewing supplies and supplements required to make a sewing process as sustainable as possible. It’s also known for its two-step cutting method.

Contact Information

Contact: +48 888 160 351

Email: support@thegoldenrule.us

Website: https://www.thegoldenrule.us/