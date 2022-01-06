Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Announces Job Fair & Business Expo Followed by Black-Tie Awards Dinner

Greatest gathering of Black business owners, professionals, and supporters in 2022 to provide job assistance to Long Beach community, accelerate Black business growth & recognize influential Black leaders in the community.

California, USA, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce – Long Beach Area presents its annual Job Fair and Business Expo June 11th, 2022. The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community and fostering business development and prosperity.

The goal of the Job Fair & Business Expo is to provide job assistance, help accelerate Black business growth, share experiences, and create connections in the Long Beach community. Participants will also receive first-class professional development and leadership training from featured speakers & exhibitors.

The Black-Tie Awards Dinner Features Keynote Speaker Councilmember Al Austin II. Councilmember Austin was elected to the Long Beach City Council in 2012 and re-elected to a second term in 2016 to represent Council District 8 and has initiated several programs, including an annual event to provide more than 1,500 free backpacks and school supplies to local kids, an innovative community program to provide free exercise and activities for hundreds of seniors at the Expo Arts Center for the past three years and Councilmember Austin provides great insights on all aspects of business.

Influential Black leaders from the community will be recognized at the event, along with an Upfront for advertisers to view the television content coming to Diamond Sponsor Edge TV Network .

Hosted at the Renaissance Long Beach Hotel, 111 East Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA, this upscale event is situated in the central downtown area: a 12-minute walk from Aquarium of the Pacific and a 13-minute walk from the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

June 11th Job Fair & Business Expo – 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

June 11th Awards Ceremony Dinner & Gala – 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

The Job Fair and Business Expo are free to the public. Tickets can be purchased for the Black-Tie Awards Dinner and Gala at: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org For sponsorship, please contact Sharifah@BlackChamberofCommerce.org or 888-466-7408 x 134.

About Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce serves and supports Black businesses in all counties across Southern California. The SBCC has established constructive partnerships within the state and local government in its advocacy for the interests of its members. The SCBCC focuses its efforts on four major areas namely Economic Development, Community Development, Public Policy and Membership Services