Tata Ready To Launch New CNG Cars

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Most car companies are ready to launch new cars in 2022. Tata Motors launches its primary cars in the CNG segment. Tigor and Tiago will be available & they launch their first CNG car in January next year.

Buyers get many new options in CNG cars. Many companies have CNG cars, but Tata has launched new cars in this segment now. It helps users to get more options in this section.

Many other car companies are already on the market. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and other car companies are in this segment.

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing Tata to delay the launch of its new cars. Tata dealers start pre-booking these cars. It starts official booking in coming days.

The pre-booking fee for these cars is between 11000 and 15000. This amount is refundable and depends on car dealers.

It will come in a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. The motor produces 84.8 HP of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. They pair the engine with a five-speed manual transmission. It comes with an optional 5-speed AMT too.

The coming CNG version of Tiago & Tigor is a tuned version of 1.2 liters with a petrol motor. It comes with a manual gearbox. According to sources, the company will charge around Rs 60000 for its CNG version than petrol versions.

They have been testing their CNG cars, Tiago, Tigor cars for the last many months. Now they are ready to launch these CNG cars with the latest features at affordable Tata car prices on-road. It helps users to book these cars according to their budgets. Car lovers now reserve these new cars with a token amount.

For More Information Visit – https://rowthautos.com