Certexams.com Releases Juniper JNCIA JN0-104 Practice Tests

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Certexams.com released practice tests for most recent Juniper JNCIA certification, JN0-104. The practice tests conform to the latest exam objectives. The recent update to JNCIA exam topics include the following:

Networking Fundamentals

User Interfaces

Configuration Basics

Operational Monitoring and Maintenance

Network Routing Fundamentals

Routing Policy and Firewall Filters

The practice tests are most comprehensive and include 300+ questions with answers and explanation for each question. The practice test kit provides category wise scoring and bookmarking, allowing candidates to identify weak areas and prepare thoroughly for the certification exam. Trial version is available with limited number of questions and full version may be activated immediately after purchase using online activation process.

About Juniper JNCIA Certification: JNCIA, short for Juniper Networks Certified Internet Associate, is a leading certification offered by Juniper networks, and only after CCNA in global recognition. The exam consists of 65 questions, with a minimum passing score of 60% and you can take it either from home using remote proctoring or in a certified testing center. However, please check with the official site for latest and up to date information on exam pattern.

Download trail version of the Juniper JNCIA cert practice tests::

https://www.certexams.com/JuniperSim/exam-details.htm

About Certexams.com: The website is a brand website of Anand Software and Training Pvt. Ltd., a Bangalore based private limited company. Other products available from certexams.com include CCNA, CCNA Network Simulator with Designer, Comptia A+, Comptia Network+ and others.

Check out latest updates by going to https://www.certexams.com/Blog/

Disclaimer: The products offered by Certexams.com are not endorsed by Juniper Networks or any other company. JNCIA is a trademark of Juniper Networks Inc and duly recognized.