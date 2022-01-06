Softline India Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

MUMBAI, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Softline India are now Great Place to Work®-Certified in India from December 2021 to December 2022. Softline India is a leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity services with strong business ethics and an open workplace culture we are leading the digital transformation services marketspace. With 7 years of experience in the Indian marketspace and 3 specialized centers our expertise and contributions have helped shape the transformation journeys of small, medium, and large enterprise businesses from the private and public sectors. Together we know we can help shape the digital facing companies of tomorrow.

Great Place to work partners with multiple prestigious organizations across 22 industries segments annually to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Softline meets this high standard and has proven to portray great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance.

Vinod Nair, Managing Director, Softline India: “This recognition is truly symbolic of our efforts in creating an organization with excellent corporate culture and business ethics. I share this moment of pride with all our employees both past and present who contributed to making Softline India a workplace of trust, values and culture”.

Atul Ahuja, Senior Vice President – Middle East, Africa & ASIA at Softline: “Truly a spotlight worthy accomplishment for us, we have always focused on creating a workplace culture that allows our employees to develop successful careers. We hold strong a belief that building employee trust and value is the first step to a satisfied customer”.

About Softline Group

Softline is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, with its headquarters in London. The company enables, facilitates and accelerates the digital transformation of its customers’ businesses, connecting over 150,000 enterprise organizations across a comprehensive range of industries with over 6,000 best-in-class IT vendors, and delivering its own services and proprietary solutions.

With approximately 6,000 employees globally, Softline operates in more than 50 countries with significant growth potential in multiple markets from Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Africa. The company addresses the entire rage of its customers’ IT needs and is positioned at the center of the digital transformation megatrend.

Since its inception, Softline has achieved a turnover of US$ 1.8 billion in the fiscal year of 2020, and it’s currently one of the fastest growing companies in the sector. In October 2021, the company conducted a successful initial public offering of its depositary receipts on the London and Moscow stock exchanges.

For more information, please visit www.softline.com.