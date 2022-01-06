TELM – Trusted Source For Automatic Filling And Capping Machines

Montecchio Emilia, Italy, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Technology has developed over the years by making our work much more efficient and effective to deal with. The long-drawn process of manually handling work has currently transformed to complete automation. In the industrial sector, this introduction of the automated working pattern has also been developed.

It makes the work much more effective and helps to complete it within a specified time value. TELM, being one of the most reputed names in the packaging industry, has introduced its effective automated systems for capping and packaging. These machines serve as an integral part of processing the work in the industrial sector.

Top-Quality Products At An Affordable Cost:

TELM has been offering its customers superior and premium quality products for a long time. There trusted machinery of all time that are favourites among most of the customers are:

Rotary Machines:

The Telm Rotary machines are automated capping and filling machines for plastic or glass jars. These are just the right choice for compact and sturdy machines that serve best over time. Additionally, there is a very less amount of manual intervention needed as well. These machines’ strength, compact structure, and durability are just percent for any sector. The chemical, food, and cosmetic industries can widely use these machines as per their need.

Linear Machines:

Telm has been designing effective automatic capping machines for more than 30 years. Each linear machine is built with complete AISI316 based stainless steel and is perfect for suitable use and precision. Using this machine, any container starting from big flasks, bottles, and cans can be essentially filled. As these machines are primarily made of high-grade stainless steel, they can be used for any industry for any use at all.

Semi-Automatic Fillers:

Precision, versatility, and reliability perfectly define semi-automatic filling machines. The filling of these machines is usually entrusted based on the volumetric piston doses made of AISI316 stainless steel. This manufacturing allows accurately to fill any dense liquid without any issue. The hot and suspended pieces can also be used and detailed using these machines. Size ranges starting from 1 to 5600 ml can be easily filled using this chosen model. Customers can manually adjust the volume based on the flyer depending on their product. The clamp terminals also make it extremely easy to clean and disassemble as needed for cleaning purposes easily.

Semi-Automatic Capping Machines:

The Telm capping machines are just the perfect choice for pre-threaded caps, pressure caps, and twisted off caps. Like the other machines of Telm, this one is also made entirely of stainless steel. These usually are operated with 6bar compressed air with a practical double buttoned operation. Customers who decide to get this machine can also adequately interchange the capping heads with one another.

About TELM:

In 1972 TELM was founded, and ever since then, it has been one of the most prominent in automated and semi-automated machines. The company provides its machines in several industries like cosmetic, food, pharmaceutical, and more.