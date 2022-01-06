Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2031

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber materials Market: Overview

Composites have been gaining importance in a number of applications since the last decade. Carbon fiber materials, also known as graphite fiber, are very strong but lightweight material. These specialty materials are around 5X stronger than steel and are increasingly used in the automotive industry. Automotive carbon fiber materials are manufactured by the polyacrylonitrile (PAN), rayon or pitch-based processes.

PAN-based automotive carbon fiber materials offers excellent strength and high stiffness. An Automotive Carbon Fiber materials can be used in a number of interior, exterior or under-the-hood automotive applications. Every gram of weight counts, lighter the automotive, better the automotive performance and fuel economy.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2411

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber materials Market: Segmentation

The global Automotive Carbon Fiber materials market can be segmented on the basis of raw material type as PAN-based Automotive Carbon Fiber materials, pitch-based Automotive Carbon Fiber materials, and rayon-based Automotive Carbon Fiber materials.

On the basis of application, the Automotive Carbon Fiber materials market can be segmented as interior, exterior, underbody, chassis, powertrain and engine components.

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Carbon Fiber materials market can segmented as passenger cars, LCV and HCV, and on the basis of geography, the Automotive Carbon Fiber materials market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2411

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber materials Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Automotive Carbon Fiber materials market are:

Cytec Engineered Materials (Solvay SA)

Hexel

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Toho Tenax

Toray Industries

Zoltek

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2411

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber materials Market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556336214/in-line-with-carbon-sequestration-and-water-retention-properties-of-biochar-drives-the-industry