Gulf Coast Latin Chamber Of Commerce Announces Interactive Event “All Together Limitless”

SARASOTA, FL, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce (GCLCC) has announced a fun and interactive event on June 5. Titled, “All Together Limitless”, this thoughtfully, safely and responsibly organized event is being held to raise help for the Survivors Assistance Program. The value of this program is that it supports the police, military and civilians affected by explosives like Improvised Explosive Device or IED.

The event is going to be an epitome of inclusion and diversity. The “All Together” Exchange and Social Inclusion Camp is focused on inviting and having like-minded people on board, sponsoring the event and the cause that means so much to the community members. The camp will invite 14 members of the survivor assistance program who will then participate in the glorious event and an entirely new adventure that explores cultural immersion and opportunities that redefine a life.

GCLCC is asking people to register their teams right away for the event and/or volunteer to help at the event. Considering that for more than a year scores of cultural events have been canceled due to Covid-19 this event will be a reminder that a strong society will overcome every odd thrown at them and that there is always a greater cause that needs attention and assistance. GCLCC invites people to volunteer and register teams to make this event a successful one.

“We want this event to be a successful one. Our community deserves it. Our nation deserves it. And some much needed assistance to causes depends on it. It’s a highly safe and secure event organized by following every single protocol and social distancing rules, yet it shall maintain what is eminently social. Friends, get your teams, volunteer and donate to the Program. At “All Together Limitless”, the opportunities created are really limitless.

About:

The Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce is an organization that was incorporated to help the Hispanic companies and communities to thrive in Florida. Over the course of time, it formed a diverse culture that formed a bond and connection between Hispanic and mainstream businesses so that they thrive and prosper together.

For more information, please visit https://www.gulfcoastlatinchamber.com/

Media Contact:

Address: 9040 Town Center Pkwy, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Phone Number: 941-552-1284

Email: info@thelatinchamber.org

Website: https://www.gulfcoastlatinchamber.com/

###