New Book by Susan L. Pollet – William Wondered Whether Worrying Was Worth It

Posted on 2022-01-09

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Susan L. Pollet – William Wondered Whether Worrying Was Worth It

William Wondered Whether Worrying Was Worth It is a list of certain of the things that William’s family worried about when he was an infant, toddler, and preschooler. The illustrations show each of those worries, with a corresponding solution. After contemplating it all, William decided that some worrying was worth it because it showed how much his family loved him, and he, in turn, learned how to love them from their good example.

Susan L. Pollet lives in New York City, and is a proud mother, and grandmother, to William and Juliette Rose. This is her second children’s book. She created the text and illustrations. Susan has been an attorney for over forty years, primarily in the area of family law. She is also a published author and artist. Adelaide Books published her five adult books entitled Lessons in Survival: All About Amos, Through Walter’s Lens, Women In Crisis: Stories From The Edge, A Grey Divorce Support Group: From Pain To Peace, and Not So Surprise Endings. Susan created the images for the book covers. Her first children’s book, On Becoming Juliette Rose, was also published by Adelaide Books. She created the text and illustrations.

Title:  William Wondered Whether Worrying Was Worth It
Author:  Susan L. Pollet
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  ‎ 978-1956635188
Price:  $19.60
Page Count: 44 pages
Formats: paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

 

