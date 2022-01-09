About Brandveda Industry’s first ever-exclusive specialization courses

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Brandveda started in 2014, with a vision to nurture and shape individuals for their digital careers. Institute aims to provide world-class education in digital marketing. Brandveda has embarked to be Gujarat’s leading institute in digital marketing education. The future of business as we know it is changing, which means that it is imperative for everyone to have a solid grounding in how to market their businesses online. We have made it our goal to make this a reality. Our courses are developed with concrete practical assistance. Our courses are comprehensively designed and perfectly suited to the demand of the digital marketing Industry.

Mapping the need of future business operations and skills set required for a digital marketing expert, Brandveda has come up with Industry’s first ever-exclusive specialization courses. These courses will bridge the required skilled gap in the field of your choice. We bring to you a wide range of specialization courses. Choose according to your requirements and broaden your wisdom.

Industry’s first ever-exclusive specialization courses

Advance SEO Tool Training

Conversion Mastery Course

Competitive Analysis Training

Build Link on SEO off Page

Get more leads using Quora Ads

Zapier Automation Course

We at Brandveda present you with top-notch digital experiences through our teaching-learning Pedagogy .i.e. Exceptional Curriculum, Hands-on-experience on 100+ premium tools, First Hand Practical experiences through Live Projects, Student Live campaigns, Consultation to Startup & business, Mentorship Opportunities and career Guidance.

Our efforts for shaping the career of individuals in digital marketing has also been recognized by Times Top Education Institute & The Economic Times-Enterprise Icons Winner – 2021 and our Institute have also received recognitions from our active association with leading educational institutions across Gujarat such as IIM (Ahmedabad), PDPU, Nirma University, EDI and many more.

