Specification and Uses of Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings

Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings are designed to be welded on-site at their end to link pipes together and allow for changes in path. Steel Pipe Fitting products are designed and developed in accordance with international quality standards.

What are Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings?

Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings is intended to be welded on the spot at its ends to the pipe along and permit an amendment in direction or pipe diameter also branching and ending. This fitting becomes a part of a system for transporting fluids in a very safe and economical manner, over short or long distances.

Uses of Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings

Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings used Automotive Industry

Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings used in Oil and Gas Industry

Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings used in Pulp & Paper Industry

Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings used in Sugar Industry

Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings used in Pharmaceuticals Industry

Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings used in Refining Industry

Top 3 Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings

Stainless Steel Elbow Fittings

Stainless Steel Tee Fittings

Stainless Steel Reducer Fittings

Stainless Steel Pipe Fittings Specifications

ASME B16.9 Standard: EN, ISO, DIN, JIS, NPT

Connection Type: Threaded/ Clamp End / End Bell / Weld/ Flange

Pressure-Temperature Class: 150LB, 300LB, 600LB, 1500LB, 2500LB

Schedule: Schedule 5 TO Schedule XXS

Size: Normal Pipe Size (NPS) 1⁄₂ to Normal Pipe Size (NPS) 48”

