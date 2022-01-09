Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce in Long Beach Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce in Long Beach invites the community to come out and meet at the 34th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade as part of its one-year anniversary celebration.

California, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC), a nonprofit business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community, and fostering business development and prosperity is celebrating its one year anniversary of Long Beach Chapter.

Sharifah Hardie , is President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Long Beach Area. In her role as President Ms. Hardie serves the minority business community of Long Beach and the surrounding cities of Lakewood, Cerritos, Bellflower, Carson, Torrance, owney, Lynwood, and Norwalk.

Ms. Hardie wants 2022 to be bigger and better for the SCBCC and invites the community to come out and meet her at the 34th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade January 15th.

The 2022 festivities will begin with the parade kickoff at 10 AM. at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street, followed by the park celebration from noon to 5 PM at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 1950 Lemon Ave.

This year’s theme, “Live the Dream,” was created by the Sixth District Council Office in conjunction with the 2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade & Celebration Community Advisory Committee. The park celebration will include a main stage with multicultural performances, a health and wellness area, a youth area, food and merchandise vendors, and information booths.

For more information about the event please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1007753963116130

More information is available about the Black Chamber of Commerce at the Monthly Mixer January 19, 2022, 6:30 PM 1144 Olive Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813. Mixer registration is available at: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org

About Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce serves and supports Black businesses in all counties across Southern California. The SBCC has established constructive partnerships within the state and local government in its advocacy for the interests of its members. The SCBCC focuses its efforts on four major areas namely Economic Development, Community Development, Public Policy and Membership Services. To learn more about the SCBCC and become a member, please visit the organization’s website. https://www. B lack C hamberof C ommerce.o rg

About Sharifah Hardie

Sharifah Hardie is a business consultant, talk show host, author, diversity and inclusion expert, and influencer. She is resilient, deliberate, and precise, and she uses her wide range of knowledge and experience to help individuals, companies, and communities be the best they can and find the success they deserve. As the President of the Black Chamber of Commerce Long Beach Area, Ms. Hardie does precisely this. Ms. Hardie has comprehensive plans to help her community, share her best advice, and continue her journey to become a Senate Representative of California’s District 33.