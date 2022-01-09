Proud To Be The UK’s Largest Manufacturer And Distributor Of PVC Strip Curtains

London, UK, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — PVC Strip is based in the UK and specialises in the manufacture and distribution of exceptionally high-quality industrial PVC strips. It is the biggest supplier and of PVC strip curtains, PVC rolls, PVC sheets, and relevant suspension systems for PVC curtains. PVC Strip has been a leader in the market for well over 40 years, providing strip curtain solutions to not only industrial and commercial markets but to domestic markets too.

PVC Strip can manufacture flexible PVC curtains to suit any opening size or application needs and holds vast stocks of pre-made, ready to distribute PVC strip curtain kits that suit standard doorways and opening sizes.

