New Book by Donny Barilla – Beyond the Fourth Wall: Poems

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Donny Barilla – Beyond the Fourth Wall: Poems

Under and within the landscape of nature, Donny Barilla coats the palate of his metaphoric and imagist reach as he uses the tremble of his pen to wrangle upon the fever of his surroundings which flood and weave each page. Donny motions primarily as a poet and uses techniques such as he writes books of short stories and novellas and searches his creativity in multiple arenas fastened through thought provoking paints which slip from word to page to book. Keeping late hours which sometimes bleeds into the rising patterns of the sun, he works in his study keeping an espresso machine close at hand. Here, he allows the softened press of his discipline, awake and aware at each moment. Having placed ninety-four poems in journals and magazines, he also donated twenty three books to libraries, academic and public. Donny took first place in the Adelaide Literary Award Contest for Poetry and has placed on two other occasions. After building a construct of vowels and consonants, the words blend upon the page as he pays due respect to the motions of the English language and passions of poetic touch.

Donny Barilla, living in the beautiful state of Pennsylvania, devotes his evenings and nights to writing poetry. He published over seventy poems in magazines and literary journals. He has twenty-three books in libraries, both academic and public. He hosts readings and signings on a frequent basis. Coming in first place of the Adelaide Literary Award for poetry, two thousand and eighteen, many of his pursuits have come in the direction of charities for children in need. Donny released his first two books, ‘Treasures’ and ‘Dance Upon the Forest Floor.’ Numerous more rest on the horizon as Donny writes daily constantly trying to improve upon his craft. With nature standing as his backdrop for his poems, Donny pulls on the heartstrings of his messages and stays as a disciplined artist.

Title: Beyond the Fourth Wall: Poems

Author: Donny Barilla

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635294

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 112 pages

Formats: paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.