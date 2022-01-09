PremiumSoft announces Release of Navicat™ Charts Creator and Navicat™ Charts Viewer

Hongkong, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — PremiumSoft today announces the launch of its brand-new products, Navicat™Charts Creator and Navicat™ Charts Viewer.

Navicat Charts Creator is a standalone software which lets you create visual representations of large data sets and helps you to gain deeper insights from your data. Explore and unearth patterns, trends and relations between data, and create effective visual outputs to present your findings in dashboard for sharing.

It supports a wide variety of chart types:

– Bar Chart

– Line / Area Chart

– Bar / Line Chart

– Pie Chart

– Heatmap / Treemap

– Pivot Table

– Waterfall Chart

– Scatter Chart

– Value

– Control

– KPI / Gauge

Navicat Charts Viewer is an easy-to-use tool for viewing Charts workspace files. Allow you to navigate workspaces designed by Navicat’s Charts feature or Navicat Charts Creator.

Plans, Pricing and Availability

Navicat Charts Creator is now available for sales at Navicat Online Store and is priced at US$459 (commercial) and US$249 (non-commercial).

Navicat Charts Viewer is now available for sales at Navicat Online Store and is priced at US$49 (commercial) and US$29 (non-commercial).

For more details, please visit: https://www.navicat.com/en/products/navicat-charts-creator

Or, download the 14-day fully functional free trial at:

Navicat Charts Creator: https://www.navicat.com/en/download/ navicat-charts-creator

Navicat Charts Viewer: https://www.navicat.com/en/download/ navicat-charts-viewer

About Navicat

Navicat develops the leading database management and development software. One of its top-rated products, Navicat Premium, allows you to access up to 7 databases all-in-one including MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, SQLite, Oracle, and PostgreSQL, eliminating workflow disruption to leverage users’ time and increasing productivity and efficiency.

About PremiumSoft

PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Hong Kong, the company was founded in 1999 and has developed numerous award-winning products over the years.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Media Relations

media@navicat.com

www.navicat.com